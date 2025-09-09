Manufacturer Expands Trike, Tandem, and Vertical Bike Rack Range

tandem bike carrier tandem vertical rack for a car tricycle rack for car-- trike hitch rack

ALNA, ME, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturer Expands Trike, Tandem, and Vertical Bike Rack RangeALNA, USA – CycleSimplex, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialized bicycle transport solutions, has broadened its product line to address the growing needs of cyclists who use trikes, tandems, and e-bikes. The latest developments focus on racks designed for secure transport while addressing challenges like vehicle clearance, storage space, and the unique dimensions of non-standard bicycles.Expanding Accessibility Through Purpose-Built DesignCyclists who rely on bikes, trikes, tandems, or adaptive cycles often encounter difficulty when attempting to transport their equipment. Traditional carriers are built primarily for standard two-wheel bicycles, leaving limited safe options for larger or differently configured models. In response, the newly developed line includes variations such as a trike rack for a car, an e-bike, a tandem bike carrier , and a trike hitch rack. Each is engineered to balance strength with ease of use, supporting inclusive cycling opportunities across recreational and competitive segments.Meeting the Demand for Trike RacksThe rise of e-bikes and three-wheel cycles among both recreational riders and adaptive cyclists has fueled the demand for dedicated transport solutions. A tricycle rack for car and e-bike applications must provide reinforced support for wider wheelbases, while also ensuring the stability required on longer drives. Engineers have emphasized hitch-mounted models that simplify the loading process without compromising safety.For adult riders using e-bikes, upright trikes, recumbents, or adaptive configurations, these racks allow greater mobility and flexibility by enabling secure transport to trails, community events, and competitive venues.Addressing Tandem Bicycle TransportTandem bicycles, designed for two riders, present a unique set of transport challenges due to their extended frame length. Standard carriers are often not capable of supporting the added weight or dimensions, which has historically limited mobility for tandem cyclists.The development of a tandem bike carrier provides a structured solution for this niche. By reinforcing attachment points and incorporating features tailored for longer frames, these racks accommodate the increased load while maintaining vehicle stability. This advancement broadens accessibility for tandem riders, enabling greater participation in both leisure and organized cycling.Vertical Racks for Compact Vehicle StorageUrban cyclists often face space constraints, particularly when it comes to parking and maneuvering in dense areas. A tandem vertical rack for cars provides a space-saving solution by orienting tandems upright, reducing the footprint behind the vehicle.This design not only aids drivers in navigating tighter spaces but also offers an alternative for those who store their vehicles in garages with limited clearance. By raising the position of the bikes, vertical racks prevent ground contact and reduce the likelihood of scraping or damage.Enhancing Hitch-Mounted SolutionsThe introduction of a trike hitch rack reflects ongoing efforts to adapt bicycle transport systems to a wider range of vehicle types. Hitch-mounted carriers remain one of the most secure and versatile options, especially for larger bicycles or tricycles.These designs simplify loading by reducing the need for heavy lifting above shoulder height. For users transporting e-bikes and e-trikes or heavy adaptive models, hitch systems minimize strain while delivering stability across varied driving conditions.Industry Trends and Evolving NeedsThe expansion of bicycle transport solutions corresponds with broader trends in cycling. The adoption of electric trikes and e-bikes has increased the weight requirements for racks, pushing manufacturers to develop stronger yet accessible carriers. At the same time, the cycling community has grown more diverse, with rising participation among seniors, families, and adaptive riders.As a result, solutions like a tricycle rack or an e-bicycle rack for a car or tandem-specific carriers are no longer niche but part of a growing sector that reflects inclusivity in outdoor recreation. By addressing these needs, new designs help eliminate barriers that have previously limited participation.Focus on Safety and DurabilityAcross all categories, emphasis remains on safety during transport. Racks must support unique geometries and higher weights while resisting wear from long-term use. Materials and construction are evaluated to ensure they meet the requirements of extended highway travel and varied climates.Additionally, features such as secure attachment systems, reinforced frames, and adaptable supports allow each carrier to perform under the conditions faced by everyday drivers. By advancing beyond standard two-bike carriers, these innovations set a benchmark for safety in specialized transport.Practical Applications for Everyday CyclistsFor many cyclists, the difference between participation and limitation often lies in the ability to transport equipment effectively. An e-bike or e-trike rack for a car provides families with the opportunity to bring adaptive bikes or trikes on vacations. A tandem bike carrier allows riding partners to expand their range beyond local roads. Meanwhile, a tandem vertical rack for a car or e-bike or trike hitch rack supports individuals in urban settings where space is at a premium.These applications demonstrate how functional improvements in transport equipment translate into real-world mobility, giving cyclists freedom to access more routes, trails, and events.Looking AheadThe continued expansion of transport solutions reflects the growing role of cycling in both recreation and daily mobility. As more individuals turn to adaptive cycles, tandems, and electric models, the demand for specialized carriers is expected to increase further.By providing options tailored to different equipment types, manufacturers contribute not only to convenience but also to broader participation in cycling culture. Whether for casual weekend rides, long-distance touring, or adaptive sports, these racks enable riders to engage in cycling without the limitations posed by transport.About CycleSimplexCycleSimplex is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of bicycle transport solutions. Its product range includes carriers for trikes, tandems, recumbents, e-bikes, and standard bicycles. Built with a focus on safety, functionality, and durability, CycleSimplex products are engineered to meet the diverse transport needs of cyclists across the country.For media inquiries, please contact:CycleSimplexAlna, Maine, United States 04535e-mail; cyclesimplexllc@gmail.comWebsite- www.cyclesimplex.com

