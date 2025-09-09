Aria Bio Industries Partners with Enerwhere to Launch Solar-Hybrid Power System in the UAE

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aria Bio Industries has partnered with Enerwhere Sustainable Energy to install a solar-diesel hybrid microgrid at its bitumen processing facility in the Hamriyah Free Zone, United Arab Emirates. This milestone project supports Aria’s ongoing efforts to decarbonize industrial operations while improving energy reliability and cost-efficiency.The system integrates solar photovoltaic modules, battery storage, and Enerwhere’s proprietary Enlite software suite to form a modular, data-driven microgrid tailored for off-grid industrial environments. It delivers continuous power while optimizing the balance between renewable and diesel energy in real time.“Sustainable and green solutions in oil and gas are no longer optional – they’re essential,” said David Gangell, Managing Director of Aria Bio Industries, the bio-industrial arm of ARIA Commodities. “This partnership with Enerwhere reflects our dual commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility. We’re proud to lead by example in integrating clean energy into industrial infrastructure.”Enerwhere’s system includes a 110 kWp solar PV array consisting of 336 modules and is expected to avoid approximately 720 tonnes of CO₂e emissions per year. It will also reduce Aria’s energy costs by up to 20% and improve fuel efficiency from 0.7 to approximately 0.55 litres per kilowatt-hour by using smart metering and real-time load profiling.“This project exemplifies the kind of innovation Enerwhere was built for,” said Alice Cowman, CEO of Enerwhere. “Partnering with Aria Bio Industries allows us to deliver high-impact, data-driven energy solutions that reduce emissions and empower industrial clients to operate more sustainably.”Matt Brittain, Chief Investment Officer at ARIA Commodities, emphasized the broader strategic implications: “Plug-and-play microgrids like Enerwhere’s sidestep integration and permitting challenges common in more bespoke infrastructure projects. They offer a logical and scalable solution – especially in regions facing grid bottlenecks and rising industrial loads.”This project is more than an energy upgrade. It reflects a real step forward in how industrial companies can operate with both performance and the planet in mind. By working together with Enerwhere, Aria Bio Industries is helping to turn the UAE’s energy transition goals into action, showing that even in energy-intensive sectors, progress toward cleaner and more efficient systems is both achievable and already underway.About Aria Bio IndustriesAria Bio Industries is the bio-industrial subsidiary of ARIA Commodities, focused on driving sustainable innovation within the clean industrial revolution, including renewable fuels and waste-to-wealth technologies. By integrating leading edge circular economy technologies, the company is committed to transforming industrial processes with high energy return on energy invested metrics, environmental impact and sustainable margins.About EnerwhereEnerwhere Sustainable Energy is a Dubai-based provider of decentralized solar-hybrid power systems for commercial and industrial clients. Its proprietary Enlite platform enables real-time optimization of hybrid microgrids, helping reduce emissions and energy costs across diverse industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.