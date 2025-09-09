Oriented Strand Board Market Size Projected at $44.3 Billion Worldwide by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The growth of the oriented strand board market is majorly driven by urbanization in developing countries and sustainable products. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oriented strand board market generated $25.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in developed countries and the growth of the construction industry drive the growth of the global oriented strand board market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in urbanization in major cities in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (243 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16386 However, fluctuation in raw material prices acts as restraint for the oriented strand board industry. Similarly, plastic laminates also hamper sales of oriented strand boards. In addition, outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, hinders growth of the oriented strand board industry. However, oriented strand board market trends are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery is expected to lead to recovery of the oriented strand board industry. Further, urbanization of major cities in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to lead to rise in construction activities and increase in demand for oriented products in the market.In addition, oriented strand board is used for flooring, parting walls, and roofs to provide luxurious interior for transport systems.For instance, it was announced in November 2020 that Toyota Camry Hybrid will be upgraded with design and safety features. This upgraded version covers titanium line and black wood-based panel used to installed in the cars. . In addition, oriented strand board is also used to manufacture decorative items and artworks as it is available in various thickness and colors, which is easy to work on. Such applications and strategies by end users of oriented strand board are anticipated to boost the oriented strand board growth during the forecast period.Increase in non-residential construction activities and repair drives growth of the oriented strand board industry. Furthermore, the industry is expected to witness significant growth in India and China, owing to huge urban population growth. Moreover, rise in construction of new official buildings, non-residential complexes, and industrial spaces is expected to boost growth of the oriented strand board market.Covid-19 Scenario:Production facilities of oriented strand board were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and disrupted supply chain. The production volumes were lowered down during the Covid-19 pandemic.The demand from the construction sector reduced considerably as residential and commercial construction activities were stopped due to lockdown. However, the demand is expected to recover post-lockdown.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global oriented strand board market based on grade, application, end users, and region.Based on grade, the OSB/3 segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global oriented strand board market. However, the OSB/4 segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the residential segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the non-residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global oriented strand board market analyzed in the research include Coillte, Koch Industries, Egger Hozwerkstoffe GmbH, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Kronospan Ltd., Swiss Krono Group, West Fraser, Tolko Industries, Sonae Industria, and Weyerhaeuser.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16017 Global Oriented Strand Board Market Report HighlightsBy GradeOSB/1OSB/2OSB/3OSB/4By ApplicationConstructionFurnitureFlooringPackagingOthersBy End UserResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Trending Reports in Industry:Industrial Emission Control Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-emission-control-systems-market Mass Timber Construction Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mass-timber-construction-market-A16621 Screw Chillers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/precision-ball-screw-market U.S. Cold Headed Large Bolts Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-cold-headed-large-bolts-market-A16212 Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-crushers-and-screeners-market Kicking Strap Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kicking-strap-market-A08260 About US:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.comConstruction and Manufacturing Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.