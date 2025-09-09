Global Food-Grade Bags Market to Reach USD 285.7 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Global Food-Grade Bags market is growing rapidly, driven by rising demand for packaged food, e-commerce growth, and increasing focus on food safety

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Food-Grade Bags market is on a strong growth path, with a market size of USD 157.9 billion in 2024 and a forecast to reach USD 285.7 billion by 2034. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% over the next decade, supported by the increasing demand for packaged food, growing consumer awareness about food safety, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce.Key Market Highlights2024 Market Value: USD 157.9 billion2034 Forecast: USD 285.7 billionCAGR (2024–2034): 5.60%Largest Region: North AmericaFastest-Growing Region: Asia PacificAccording to the World Bank, global e-commerce sales grew by 15% in 2024, while the Food and Agriculture Organization reported a 12% rise in consumer spending on packaged food. These trends are significantly boosting demand for safe and reliable food-grade packaging solutions.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/15839 Regional InsightsNorth America holds the largest market share, supported by high packaged food consumption and advanced packaging systems.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand rapidly due to urbanization, infrastructure investments, and rising consumer spending.Industry Trends and Sustainability EffortsThe market is undergoing a shift toward eco-friendly packaging. Regulations like the European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive are accelerating the move to recyclable and biodegradable solutions. Leading companies such as Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, and Berry Global are focusing on sustainable materials and strategic partnerships.Investments in eco-friendly packaging are rising sharply. The American Chemical Society reported an 18% increase in R&D investments for sustainable packaging materials in 2024.Request Customization In The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/15839 Market Volume and Pricing TrendsThe global market volume was 12 million tons in 2024, with forecasts to reach 21 million tons by 2034, showing a volume CAGR of 5.2%. While value growth outpaces volume growth, this reflects the market’s shift to higher-value sustainable packaging solutions.The average price per ton of food-grade bags in 2024 was USD 13,158, up 7% from the previous year due to higher raw material and energy costs. Polyethylene prices rose by 9% in 2024, according to ICIS. Tariffs and inflation also influenced regional price differences. Early adoption of AI-driven pricing models helped companies optimize strategies, delivering margin improvements of nearly 2%, according to Deloitte.Growth DriversRising Demand for Packaged Food: Sales of packaged food rose 12% globally in 2024, fueled by urban lifestyles and growing demand for convenience.Increasing Awareness of Food Safety: Organizations such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India reported a 20% rise in consumer inquiries about packaging safety.Expansion of E-commerce: Online shopping continues to boost demand for safe and efficient food packaging, with food and beverage among the fastest-growing categories.Market ChallengesEnvironmental Concerns: Plastic waste rose 8% globally in 2024, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, putting pressure on the industry to adopt sustainable packaging.Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Volatile prices of polyethylene and other raw materials pose a challenge for manufacturers, impacting profitability and pricing stability.Browse The Full Food Grade Bags Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-grade-bags Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Plastic Bags dominated in 2024 with a 45% share due to cost-effectiveness.Biodegradable Bags are expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 7.2%, backed by environmental concerns and regulatory support.By Application:Ready-to-Eat Meals are set to record the highest growth (6.5% CAGR), driven by busy lifestyles and the growth of online food delivery.Other applications include bakery and confectionery, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and meat and seafood.By End User:The E-commerce sector will be the fastest-growing end-user segment, with a projected CAGR of 6.8%.The food and beverage industry and the retail sector also represent major demand areas.OutlookThe global Food-Grade Bags market is poised for strong and steady growth over the next decade. Regulatory reforms, rising packaged food demand, and sustainability initiatives are reshaping the market. Companies investing in eco-friendly packaging solutions and advanced pricing technologies are likely to stay ahead of competition.Click Here To Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/15839 Top 10 Companies· Amcor· Sealed Air Corporation· Mondi Group· Berry Global· Smurfit Kappa· Huhtamaki· Constantia Flexibles· Coveris· Sonoco Products Company· Bemis CompanyFood Grade Bags Market SegmentationBy Product TypePlastic BagsPaper BagsBiodegradable BagsRecyclable BagsBy ApplicationBakery & ConfectioneryDairy ProductsFruits & VegetablesMeat & SeafoodReady-to-Eat MealsBy End UserFood & Beverage IndustryRetail SectorE-commerceBy TechnologyHeat SealVacuum PackagingModified Atmosphere PackagingBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineLatest Published ReportsHereditary Angioedema MarketOcular Drug Delivery System MarketDna Damage Response MarketNeuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis MarketMitochondrial Epilepsy MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.