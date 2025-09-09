Ferhat Kacmaz Shares a Practical Path to Building Wealth and Freedom in New Release

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Publishers announces the release of Design Your Wealth : A Visionary’s Guide to Mindset and Freedom by entrepreneur and mentor Ferhat Kacmaz . The book is now available for readers who want to understand money and life in a more practical, balanced, and thoughtful way.𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The author explains that wealth is not only about income or numbers. It begins with how we think and the choices we repeat every day. By combining mindset with daily practice, he shows how anyone can make steady progress toward financial freedom. The writing is simple, without complicated terms, so that readers can follow the steps with ease.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞The chapters are arranged to take readers on a journey. The opening sections focus on growth mindset, belief, and the courage to think bigger. Later chapters look at money habits, the difference between assets and liabilities, and the psychology that often holds people back. The final parts turn to focus on productivity, entrepreneurship, personal branding, and long-term planning. Each section offers ideas that can be tried right away, from small saving habits to systems that reduce stress and improve results.𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞The book is not limited to financial experts. It speaks to young professionals starting their careers, entrepreneurs balancing growth and life, and anyone who wants to feel more confident about money. Every chapter uses short examples and simple exercises so that even complex ideas become easy to understand and apply.𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡Many guides focus only on motivation or only on technical and financial steps. This book brings the two together. Readers learn how to shift their thinking, build habits that last, and create systems that give both time and energy back. The message is clear: wealth is designed step by step, not left to chance.𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲In the closing chapters, the author invites readers to think about legacy. Wealth, he explains, is also about freedom, values, and what we leave behind. The goal is not only personal success but also creating something meaningful that benefits others.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫Ferhat Kacmaz is an entrepreneur based in Dubai with experience in business, technology, and investments. He has guided others on their financial journey and continues to share insights on how mindset and discipline can shape a life of freedom and purpose.𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲Design Your Wealth has been created for readers from different backgrounds and stages of life. The content is suitable for professionals starting out, small business owners, and those interested in building financial awareness. The style remains straightforward, with practical steps and examples that make complex ideas easy to understand. The book is now available online, making it accessible to a wide audience interested in building confidence and long-term growth.

