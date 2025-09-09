Global Bundling Food Packaging Equipment Market to Reach USD 36.24 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Global bundling food packaging equipment market driven by rising packaged food demand, technological advancements, sustainability focus

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Bundling Food Packaging Equipment market is valued at USD 21.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 36.24 billion by 2034. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% over the next decade. The market expansion is being shaped by growing consumer demand for packaged food, rapid advancements in packaging technology, and the rising importance of reducing food waste.To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/15832 Market DriversTechnological advancements: Automation and AI integration in packaging are improving efficiency and lowering operational costs. Studies suggest automation in packaging could rise by 12% annually.Rising demand for packaged food: The packaged food sector is expected to expand by about 8% each year, boosting demand for reliable packaging solutions. Exports of packaged food have also grown, reinforcing the need for advanced systems.Reducing food waste: With nearly 30% of food wasted globally, packaging that extends shelf life has become critical. Improved packaging could reduce waste by 15%, according to food industry experts.Market RestraintsDespite positive growth, the industry faces several challenges:High investment costs: Setting up modern packaging lines is expensive, with costs rising by about 5% annually. This creates hurdles for small and medium businesses.Regulatory pressures: Compliance with strict safety and environmental rules adds cost and complexity. For instance, packaging material standards have raised compliance expenses by 8%.Technical barriers: Integrating new technology with existing systems is difficult, with many manufacturers reporting compatibility issues.Browse Detailed Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bundling-food-packaging-equipment Market SegmentationThe market is divided into Wrapping Machines, Case Packers, Shrink Bundlers, and Palletizers. Among these, Shrink Bundlers are expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Their popularity is linked to efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reduce packaging material waste. Shrink bundlers also improve product visibility, aligning with the food and beverage industry’s sustainability goals. In 2024, this sector already accounts for about 40% of total demand.Regional InsightsNorth America: Currently leads the market with the largest share, driven by strong food production, established infrastructure, and higher adoption of automation. However, costs in this region are higher due to tariffs and logistics.Asia Pacific: Expected to be the fastest-growing market, with a 6% annual rise in equipment unit sales. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing consumption of packaged food are the main growth drivers here.Buy Now: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/15832 Market Volume and Pricing TrendsIn terms of volume, the market is expected to grow from 1.5 million units in 2024 to 2.3 million units by 2034, showing a CAGR of 4.5%. This indicates a shift toward more advanced, higher-value equipment rather than just volume growth.Price trends are shaped by raw material costs, energy prices, and supply-demand dynamics. In early 2024, prices rose 3% due to higher steel costs. Regional price differences remain significant, with North America experiencing higher costs. Many companies are adopting AI-driven pricing models, which have already improved average selling prices by 2%. Inflation, currency shifts, and trade conditions continue to influence pricing strategies globally.Sustainability and Technology TrendsSustainability is becoming central to packaging decisions. Governments and industries are pushing for eco-friendly solutions, backed by regulations such as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan. Companies are responding with more R&D, with investments in eco-friendly packaging rising 20%. Automation adoption has also increased by 12%, helping firms meet efficiency and sustainability goals simultaneously.Part 1: Top 10 CompaniesBosch Packaging TechnologyIMA GroupProMachTetra PakKrones AGCoesia GroupIshida Co., Ltd.MultivacSyntegon TechnologyGEA GroupBundling Food Packaging Equipment Market SegmentationBy Product TypeWrapping MachinesCase PackersShrink BundlersPalletizersBy ApplicationFood & BeveragePharmaceuticalsPersonal CareBy End UserManufacturersRetailersDistributorsBy TechnologyAutomationAI IntegrationBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsBrowse More Report:Aseptic Fill Finish Manufacturing MarketTotal Lab Automation MarketBispecific Antibodies MarketFermenters And Bioreactors MarketSarm1 Inhibitor MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.