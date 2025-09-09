Global Two-Piece Food Cans Market to Reach USD 25.55 Billion by 2034, Driven by Packaged Food Demand and Urbanization
Global Two-Piece Food Cans Market is driven by rising demand for packaged foods, convenience, and sustainability trends, with steady growth across key regionsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Two-Piece Food Cans Market is showing steady growth, reflecting strong consumer demand for convenient and sustainable food packaging solutions. Valued at USD 19.29 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 25.55 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.90% over the forecast period.
Key Growth Drivers
The market’s expansion is largely supported by the rising demand for packaged foods, fueled by rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. According to the UN, 68% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, which will significantly increase the demand for ready-to-eat and long-lasting food packaging.
The convenience of canned goods remains a major factor for consumers, offering longer shelf life, ease of storage, and better food safety. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported a 4% rise in global canned food consumption in 2024, highlighting this growing preference.
At the same time, sustainability initiatives are shaping industry strategies. Governments and manufacturers are promoting recyclable and lightweight cans to reduce environmental impact. For example, Crown Holdings introduced lightweight cans in 2024, cutting material usage and transportation costs. Similarly, Silgan Containers expanded recycling programs, aligning with global circular economy goals.
Market Restraints
Despite positive growth, the market faces environmental concerns and competition from alternative packaging like flexible and biodegradable options. According to the EPA, metal packaging waste made up 8% of total municipal waste in 2023, raising concerns among regulators and consumers.
The rising cost of raw materials and energy also impacts manufacturers. The International Tin Association noted an 8% increase in tin prices in 2024, while crude oil rose by 12% in early 2025, increasing production and logistics costs. Furthermore, regulations such as the EU Packaging Waste Directive, requiring 70% recycling of metal packaging by 2030, may add compliance costs for companies.
Market Segmentation Insights
By Product Type
Lightweight Two-Piece Cans are the fastest-growing segment, expected to expand at a 3.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Valued at USD 5 billion in 2024, this segment is forecasted to reach USD 7 billion by 2034, driven by sustainability and efficiency in transport.
By Application
Ready Meals lead the market, valued at USD 6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2034 at a 2.9% CAGR. The rise is linked to growing consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-eat options in urban centers.
By End User
Food and Beverage Manufacturers dominate, with a USD 10 billion market size in 2024, projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2034 at a 2.7% CAGR. Their role in driving product innovation and packaging adoption keeps them at the forefront of market growth.
Regional Outlook
North America remains the largest market, accounting for nearly 40% of global volume in 2024, due to established consumption patterns and strong food processing industries.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, higher consumer spending, and rising local production capacities.
Market Volume and Price Trends
In 2024, the market size was around 12 million tons, expected to grow to 15 million tons by 2034, reflecting a 2.3% CAGR in volume. However, value growth is higher, indicating a shift toward premium and value-added packaging solutions.
Price trends remain influenced by raw material fluctuations, energy costs, and global trade factors. For instance, regional differences exist: North America experiences higher prices due to tariffs and logistics, while Asia Pacific benefits from lower costs and economies of scale.
Technology is also shaping pricing strategies. Companies adopting AI-driven dynamic pricing models have reported a 4% increase in average selling prices and 1.8% improvement in margins, according to industry reports.
Top 10 Companies
Ball Corporation
Crown Holdings
Silgan Containers
Ardagh Group
Can-Pack S.A.
Toyo Seikan Group
CPMC Holdings
Kian Joo Can Factory
Huber Packaging Group
Kingcan Holdings
Two Piece Food Cans Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Standard Two-Piece Cans
Lightweight Two-Piece Cans
Specialty Two-Piece Cans
By Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Seafood
Ready Meals
Pet Food
Others
By End User
Food and Beverage Manufacturers
Retailers
Wholesalers
Others
By Technology
Easy-Open Ends
Vacuum Sealing
Coating Technologies
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
Online Retail
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
