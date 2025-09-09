Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,216 in the last 365 days.

Global Two-Piece Food Cans Market to Reach USD 25.55 Billion by 2034, Driven by Packaged Food Demand and Urbanization

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Global Two-Piece Food Cans Market is driven by rising demand for packaged foods, convenience, and sustainability trends, with steady growth across key regions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Two-Piece Food Cans Market is showing steady growth, reflecting strong consumer demand for convenient and sustainable food packaging solutions. Valued at USD 19.29 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 25.55 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.90% over the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers

The market’s expansion is largely supported by the rising demand for packaged foods, fueled by rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. According to the UN, 68% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, which will significantly increase the demand for ready-to-eat and long-lasting food packaging.

The convenience of canned goods remains a major factor for consumers, offering longer shelf life, ease of storage, and better food safety. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported a 4% rise in global canned food consumption in 2024, highlighting this growing preference.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/15831

At the same time, sustainability initiatives are shaping industry strategies. Governments and manufacturers are promoting recyclable and lightweight cans to reduce environmental impact. For example, Crown Holdings introduced lightweight cans in 2024, cutting material usage and transportation costs. Similarly, Silgan Containers expanded recycling programs, aligning with global circular economy goals.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth, the market faces environmental concerns and competition from alternative packaging like flexible and biodegradable options. According to the EPA, metal packaging waste made up 8% of total municipal waste in 2023, raising concerns among regulators and consumers.

The rising cost of raw materials and energy also impacts manufacturers. The International Tin Association noted an 8% increase in tin prices in 2024, while crude oil rose by 12% in early 2025, increasing production and logistics costs. Furthermore, regulations such as the EU Packaging Waste Directive, requiring 70% recycling of metal packaging by 2030, may add compliance costs for companies.

Request Customization Of The Report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/15831

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

Lightweight Two-Piece Cans are the fastest-growing segment, expected to expand at a 3.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Valued at USD 5 billion in 2024, this segment is forecasted to reach USD 7 billion by 2034, driven by sustainability and efficiency in transport.

By Application

Ready Meals lead the market, valued at USD 6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2034 at a 2.9% CAGR. The rise is linked to growing consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-eat options in urban centers.

By End User

Food and Beverage Manufacturers dominate, with a USD 10 billion market size in 2024, projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2034 at a 2.7% CAGR. Their role in driving product innovation and packaging adoption keeps them at the forefront of market growth.

Regional Outlook

North America remains the largest market, accounting for nearly 40% of global volume in 2024, due to established consumption patterns and strong food processing industries.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, higher consumer spending, and rising local production capacities.

Market Volume and Price Trends

In 2024, the market size was around 12 million tons, expected to grow to 15 million tons by 2034, reflecting a 2.3% CAGR in volume. However, value growth is higher, indicating a shift toward premium and value-added packaging solutions.

Price trends remain influenced by raw material fluctuations, energy costs, and global trade factors. For instance, regional differences exist: North America experiences higher prices due to tariffs and logistics, while Asia Pacific benefits from lower costs and economies of scale.

Technology is also shaping pricing strategies. Companies adopting AI-driven dynamic pricing models have reported a 4% increase in average selling prices and 1.8% improvement in margins, according to industry reports.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/15831

Top 10 Companies

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Silgan Containers

Ardagh Group

Can-Pack S.A.

Toyo Seikan Group

CPMC Holdings

Kian Joo Can Factory

Huber Packaging Group

Kingcan Holdings

Two Piece Food Cans Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Standard Two-Piece Cans

Lightweight Two-Piece Cans

Specialty Two-Piece Cans

By Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Seafood

Ready Meals

Pet Food

Others

By End User

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Retailers

Wholesalers

Others

By Technology

Easy-Open Ends

Vacuum Sealing

Coating Technologies

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retail

Read Similar Reports:

Ai In Clinical Trials Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ai-in-clinical-trials-market

Adeno Associated Viral Vectors Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/adeno-associated-viral-vectors-market

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market

Medical Drones Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-drones-market

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/allogeneic-cell-therapy-market

About Reports and Data       

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Debanjan Biswas
Reports and Data
+91 80872 27888
purushottam@reportsanddata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Two-Piece Food Cans Market to Reach USD 25.55 Billion by 2034, Driven by Packaged Food Demand and Urbanization

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more