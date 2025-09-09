Global Food Grade Metal Can Market to Reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6% CAGR

Reports And Data

Food Grade Metal Can Market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, with market size projected to rise from USD 12.5 bn in 2024 to USD 22.5 bn by 2034

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Food Grade Metal Can Market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, with market size projected to rise from USD 12.5 billion in 2024 to USD 22.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for convenient, long shelf-life products and an increasing focus on sustainable packaging.Regional OutlookNorth America currently holds the largest market share, supported by strong demand in the food and beverage sector and advanced packaging technologies. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a shift toward packaged foods.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/15639 Market DriversThe market is being shaped by three key trends:Sustainable Packaging – Consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental impact, with studies showing that 78% of buyers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly packaging. In response, companies like Ardagh Group are investing in sustainable technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving recyclability. Lightweight can designs and recyclable materials are becoming standard in the industry.Growth in Food and Beverage Industry – Global beverage production increased by 9% in 2024, reflecting growing consumer demand. This expansion is boosting the need for metal cans, particularly in emerging markets where packaged and ready-to-drink foods are gaining popularity.Consumer Preference for Convenience – The popularity of canned foods continues to rise, driven by their convenience, longer shelf-life, and suitability for ready-to-eat meals. Global canned food consumption increased by 8% in 2023, highlighting the ongoing shift toward easy-to-use products.Market RestraintsWhile growth is strong, the market faces certain challenges:Environmental Concerns – Metal waste remains an issue, with metal cans accounting for a notable portion of landfill waste in some regions. Regulatory bodies are imposing stricter recycling mandates, such as the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan, which aims for a 70% recycling rate for metal packaging by 2030.Raw Material Volatility – Fluctuating prices of tinplate, a key material, pose challenges for manufacturers. Supply chain disruptions and increasing demand have caused tinplate prices to rise by 10% in 2024, impacting production costs and margins.Regulatory Compliance Costs – Adhering to environmental regulations and extended producer responsibility schemes adds operational costs for manufacturers. Companies must invest in compliance and recycling processes, which can influence profitability.Production and Pricing TrendsIn 2024, the market is expected to produce approximately 15 million tons of metal cans, growing to 25 million tons by 2034. While market value grows at 6% annually, production volume is slightly slower at 5.5% CAGR, reflecting a trend toward higher-value products.Price trends have been influenced by raw material costs, energy prices, and supply-demand imbalances. North America generally experiences higher prices due to logistics and import tariffs, while Asia Pacific benefits from lower production costs and economies of scale. Companies are increasingly adopting AI-driven pricing strategies, improving margins and optimizing revenue.Market SegmentationBy Product Type: The market includes Aluminum, Steel, and Tin Cans. Aluminum Cans dominate, holding 45% of the market in 2024. Their lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable properties make them especially popular in the beverage industry. This segment is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2034.By Application: The market is divided into Food, Beverages, Pet Food, and Others. Beverages lead the market, valued at USD 5 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2034, driven by the rising consumption of ready-to-drink products and innovative packaging designs.Browse The Full Food Grade Metal Can Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-grade-metal-can-market Food Grade Metal Can Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesBall CorporationCrown HoldingsArdagh GroupSilgan HoldingsCan-Pack S.A.Toyo Seikan Group HoldingsCPMC HoldingsKian Joo GroupKingcan Holdings LimitedHuber Packaging GroupStrategyTop players in the Food Grade Metal Can Market are competing through innovation in can design, expansion into emerging markets, and sustainability initiatives. Ball Corporation, for example, is focusing on lightweight can designs and expanding its production capacity with a new plant in the UK. Food Grade Metal Can Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
Top 10 Companies
Ball Corporation
Crown Holdings
Ardagh Group
Silgan Holdings
Can-Pack S.A.
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings
CPMC Holdings
Kian Joo Group
Kingcan Holdings Limited
Huber Packaging Group
Strategy
Top players in the Food Grade Metal Can Market are competing through innovation in can design, expansion into emerging markets, and sustainability initiatives. Ball Corporation, for example, is focusing on lightweight can designs and expanding its production capacity with a new plant in the UK. Crown Holdings is developing new lightweight can designs to reduce material usage and enhance sustainability. Ardagh Group is investing in sustainable packaging technology to reduce carbon emissions and improve recyclability.
Food Grade Metal Can Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Aluminum Cans
Steel Cans
Tin Cans
By Application
Food
Beverages
Pet Food
Others
By End User
Food and Beverage Industry
Household
Institutional
By Technology
Two-Piece Cans
Three-Piece Cans
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
Online Retail 