Sandy Paws, Stylish Cause: ARF Hamptons Announces 2025 Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo ARF Dog Walk Artwork (Image credit: Isaac Mizrahi) Isaac Mizrahi Emcee of the 2024 event (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Strolling to Main Beach (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) ARF Dog Walk 2024 (Photo credit: Craig Macnaughton)

32nd Annual Celebration on October 11th Features Designer Isaac Mizrahi, Expanded Festivities, and a Fundraising Competition to Save Animals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for wagging tails, sandy paws, and plenty of community spirit, because the 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk is back! On Saturday, October 11th, 2025, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) ( www.arfhamptons.org ) will once again bring hundreds of dogs and their people together for a joyful morning in East Hampton. This year promises to be the biggest and most exciting Dog Walk yet, with more time to shop local vendors, expanded photo opportunities at Mulford Farm and Main Beach, and a brand-new fundraising competition with exclusive custom merchandise.The morning kicks off with none other than designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, who will bring his signature wit and warmth to the pre-walk festivities and awards presentation at Mulford Farm before the two-mile stroll to Main Beach begins.“As we watched so many dog lovers come together year after year, we realized we could expand that love to help even more dogs and cats in need,” said Kim Nichols, Executive Director, ARF Hamptons. “This event has always been about community, joy, and compassion - and now, with our new fundraising competition, everyone has a chance to make an even bigger impact.”This year features a new schedule of events at Mulford Farm with dog contests, vendor shopping, food, music, and activities for the whole family. Participants who raise the most funds will be celebrated with prizes and recognition for their lifesaving efforts.Event Details:What: ARF’s Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2025When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PMLocation: Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937To register for the event please follow this link: https://bit.ly/4gikEay About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_HamptonsAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

