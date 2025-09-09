Catwalk Furbaby Returns with Film, Fashion & Philanthropy to Sony Hall

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN) Catwalk FurBaby Logo ELYSIAN Catwalk Furbaby silhouette

ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd’s Signature Fashion-Philanthropy Event returns with a NY Documentary Premiere Highlighting Designers, Rescue Animals & Charities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a groundbreaking runway concept during New York Fashion Week is stepping into the spotlight on film. On Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, ELYSIAN Impact will host the New York premiere of Catwalk Furbaby 2, a documentary that captures the glamour, grit, and generosity behind its acclaimed fashion-meets-philanthropy showcase.The evening begins with a red carpet at 7:00 PM at Sony Hall, inside the Paramount Hotel in the heart of Times Square. At 7:30 PM, guests will gather for the first public screening of Catwalk Furbaby 2, which chronicles the designers, models, rescue animals, and charitable partners who came together to redefine what it means to use fashion as a force for good. An exclusive after-party will follow in the same celebrated venue.Conceived by ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd, Catwalk Furbaby has quickly grown into one of Fashion Week’s most innovative events, pairing couture and creativity with a mission to support animal welfare and a broad spectrum of charitable causes. The new documentary builds on that legacy, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the passion, purpose, and personalities that make the initiative so impactful.With its signature tagline, Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy, the Catwalk Furbaby platform celebrates not only artistry on the runway but also the powerful ripple effects of giving back.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN is a luxury lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. With a focus on Aspiring Women and Inspiring Women, ELYSIAN is committed to fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and creating positive change. Through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the publication has disbursed over $17 million to support initiatives for women, children, animals, service, and the environment.For more information, please visit https://readelysian.com IG: @readelysian | F: ReadElysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazineAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

