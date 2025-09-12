JAD Soundproofing Launches Cutting-Edge Acoustic Solutions for Toronto Homes and Businesses

A modern executive office featuring next-generation soundproofing with the MUTE SYSTEM™: designed for optimal acoustic comfort and privacy. Close-up view of a finished soundproof wall

Introducing the MUTE SYSTEM™: A Slim, High-Performance Soundproofing Technology for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Use.

With the MUTE SYSTEM™, we’re giving homeowners, businesses, and industrial operators an efficient and space-saving way to create quieter, healthier, and more productive environments” — Jake Ezerzer

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAD Soundproofing, a top acoustic consulting and contracting firm in Toronto and the GTA, has launched next-generation soundproofing systems to meet the city's growing need for quieter homes and workplaces. These include the innovative MUTE SYSTEM™ 33 from DECIBEL International, designed for residential, commercial, and industrial use.As Toronto continues to grow vertically and industrial spaces expand across the GTA, noise management has become a crucial factor for health, comfort, and productivity. JAD Soundproofing’s latest solutions address these challenges by combining engineering-driven consulting services with cutting-edge soundproofing technologies, helping clients achieve superior noise reduction in homes, offices, and warehouses.Breakthrough in Wall Soundproofing TechnologyThe MUTE SYSTEM™ 33 is a thin, point-connected wall soundproofing system that uses the mass-spring-mass principle to deliver exceptional results. Unlike conventional approaches that require bulky structures, MUTE SYSTEM™ 33 provides four times greater effectiveness in a much slimmer profile.Installation is completed with patented DClox fasteners, specially engineered to reduce vibration transfer and minimize wall contact to less than 1%. This ensures that airborne and impact noise is effectively blocked, making it ideal for residential soundproofing in Toronto condos, office renovations, and industrial facilities where noise levels must be controlled.Backed by Finite Element Method (FEM) modeling and verified through laboratory testing, the system achieves a Sound Transmission Class (STC) of 58 dB when paired with standard drywall structures. This makes it one of the most reliable commercial and industrial soundproofing solutions in Toronto.Addressing Toronto’s Growing Acoustic NeedsWith rapid urbanization, Toronto faces increased challenges related to noise pollution. High-rise residential towers place neighbors closer together, open-concept offices demand quieter environments for productivity, and warehouses generate sound levels that can exceed safe occupational standards.JAD Soundproofing’s expanded services are built to address these needs:●Residential Soundproofing Toronto – reducing noise transfer in multi-unit buildings, ensuring home offices remain quiet, and improving comfort in modern living spaces.●Commercial Soundproofing Toronto – helping businesses enhance customer experiences in hospitality and retail, while improving communication and focus in office environments.●Industrial Soundproofing Toronto – mitigating excessive noise in factories and distribution centers to meet occupational health and safety standards. Warehouse Noise Reduction Toronto – offering tailored solutions to protect workers from long-term hearing risks while ensuring compliance with local regulations.Sustainable and Practical Design The MUTE SYSTEM™ 33 isn’t just about acoustic efficiency . Its thermal conductivity rating of 0.040 W/m°C also contributes to energy savings, improving insulation performance in addition to noise reduction. For Toronto property developers and facility managers, this means a solution that balances sustainability, space efficiency, and comfort.Because the system is lightweight and thin, it is particularly suited for retrofit applications in older buildings or projects with space constraints. It can be installed without major structural changes, making it an appealing option for heritage property upgrades or modern condo retrofits.Commitment to Excellence in Acoustic Consulting and Contracting Services, TorontoWhat sets JAD Soundproofing apart is its consultative approach. Every project begins with a comprehensive acoustic assessment, identifying sources of noise and pathways of transmission. From there, JAD recommends tailored strategies, whether through structural adjustments, material upgrades, or advanced systems like MUTE SYSTEM™ 33."Noise is one of the biggest quality-of-life challenges in a fast-growing city like Toronto." said Jake, Owner of JAD Soundproofing, "With the MUTE SYSTEM™, we’re giving homeowners, businesses, and industrial operators an efficient and space-saving way to create quieter, healthier, and more productive environments."Technical Highlights of MUTE SYSTEM™ 33●Sound Transmission Class (STC): 58 dB with standard drywall assembly●Fastening System: Patented DClox anti-vibration fasteners●Thermal Conductivity: 0.040 W/m°C●Durability: Shear strength 0.0345 lbf*in, foam hardness 0.4062 psiJAD Soundproofing delivers custom acoustic consulting and contracting services for residential soundproofing in Toronto, warehouse noise reduction, and industrial soundproofing solutions across the GTA. From initial noise assessments to final installation, JAD provides tailored services that combine technical accuracy with practical execution.

