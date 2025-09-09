IFA 2025 —— Kaiser 4 Green

AndaSeat Kaiser 4 Draws Audience Engagement at Berlin’s IFA 2025 With New Armrest and Lumbar Innovations

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat presented its flagship lineup of ergonomic seating solutions at IFA 2025, located at Hall 5.2, booth 125. The company introduced a wide portfolio including the new Kaiser 4 Series, the Kaiser 3, the Phantom 3, the Novis series, and the X-Air mesh-based chairs.Among these models, the Kaiser 4 Series emerged as the centerpiece of AndaSeat’s exhibition. Visitors repeatedly trialed the chair on site, adjusting its new 6D armrest system, testing the gas-spring powered live lumbar support, and evaluating its structural and material refinements. Audience interest confirmed the Kaiser 4’s role as a defining evolution in ergonomic seating design.Kaiser 4 as the Flagship FocusThe Kaiser 4 Series represents AndaSeat’s most significant design progression to date. Developed after years of ergonomic research and awarded the French Design Awards 2024 Gold Prize, the model integrates both mechanical precision and user-responsive engineering. Its debut at IFA 2025 gave international visitors the opportunity to directly experience features that have been in development for several cycles.The Kaiser 4 is positioned not as a minor update but as a comprehensive rethinking of how chairs support work, study, and recreation in 2025’s hybrid environments. At IFA, attendees treated the chair less as an exhibit and more as an interactive system, spending extended time testing adjustments and exploring the nuances of each component.6D Armrests: A New Standard in AdjustabilityPerhaps the most visible technical leap in the Kaiser 4 is its 6D armrest system, developed to provide near-total freedom of positioning. Unlike conventional “multi-D” systems that drift or lack secure locking, the Kaiser 4 introduces anchored, predictable, and responsive control.Functional Range180° arm pad rotation, 360° arm rotation, and 20° upward tilt, fully synchronized with human arm motion.7cm vertical adjustment, 4cm forward-back travel, and an industry-first 18cm lateral movement via rotational design.Three-button locking system ensures positions remain secure during long sessions.Tactile grip channels integrated into the armpads allow one-hand adjustments.Audience InteractionIFA visitors repeatedly tested the 6D armrests, shifting them during demonstrations for scenarios ranging from laptop work to gaming peripherals. Observers noted how the expanded lateral range allowed new postural alignments, reducing shoulder strain. For many, the feature highlighted how ergonomic evolution now extends beyond seat and backrest into smaller but critical contact points.Live Lumbar: A Gas-Spring Powered Response SystemThe Kaiser 4 integrates an active lumbar mechanism that differs fundamentally from previous sliding or pillow-based systems. Using gas-spring actuation, the lumbar can extend outward by 24°, adapting dynamically to spinal posture.Precision and ControlAdjustable through 4-way micro-controls, offering 76mm vertical and 30mm depth positioning.Lockable at any angle, free from preset restrictions.Reinforced with aluminum rods and iron housing for long-term durability.User Trials at IFAAttendees engaged directly with the lumbar system, moving between upright, forward-leaning, and reclined positions. The consistent support confirmed its function as a “suspension system for the spine”, matching the natural curve while maintaining flexibility. Visitors commented that the lumbar felt integrated, not external, underscoring its engineering value.Premium Eco-Leather and Upholstery EngineeringMaterial science formed another pillar of the Kaiser 4’s reception at IFA. The chair uses certified Eco-Leather, designed for durability, safety, and sustainability.Technical FeaturesStain-resistant and easy-clean surface, tested against ink, coffee, and sweat.Three-layer construction: durable topcoat, cushioning foam mid-layer, and reinforced textile base.Anti-fade UV protection and abrasion resistance up to 100,000 rubs and 2,000 Taber cycles.OEKO-TEX and RoHS certifications for non-toxic, solvent-free, and VOC-free production.Water-based manufacturing process, reflecting reduced environmental impact.Relevance at IFAIn a consumer environment where material integrity and sustainability have become decisive factors, the Kaiser 4’s upholstery highlighted AndaSeat’s alignment with broader industry trends. Visitors who examined the material directly noted its smooth finish and structural density, distinguishing it from conventional coatings.Magnetic Head Pillow: Simplified AdjustmentThe Kaiser 4 also integrates a magnetic head pillow system, eliminating straps in favor of a secure click-in mechanism. At IFA, attendees were able to reposition the pillow along a 20cm vertical range, adjusting it to height and posture variations.The pillow’s memory foam core and breathable cooling layer drew attention from those who tested the chair in reclined configurations. Its ability to remain securely in place reinforced the principle that ergonomics should be intuitive rather than effortful.Engineered Seat Base: Pressure Management and LongevityThe seat base of the Kaiser 4 was engineered with cold-cure foam molded through CAD precision modeling, ensuring controlled density, compression, and recovery.Functional BenefitsSloped edges reduce hip pressure and improve circulation.Raised front lip (5°) prevents forward slipping during recline.Foam construction retains resilience even under prolonged daily use.Attendees at IFA compared the seat’s contour to traditional flat bases, noting improved stability during recline demonstrations.Structural Performance and Dimensional FlexibilityThe Kaiser 4 integrates a range of structural refinements:135° backrest recline with 15° rocking mode.SGS Class 4 gas lift, enabling 6.5cm height adjustment.Support for users from 150cm to 210cm (4’11”–6’11”).Aluminum wheelbase: lightweight yet structurally strong.Maximum weight capacity: 260lbs.At IFA, the broad accommodation range was emphasized to highlight inclusivity across body types, a critical factor in ergonomic adoption globally.Visual Identity and Color OptionsThe Kaiser 4 introduced Cyber Green, a bold new colorway, alongside nine other options available in Eco-Leather or EverSoft™ linen. Its minimalist hardware design and slim frame aligned with current interior trends toward multipurpose furniture that balances functionality with aesthetic integration.Visitors at IFA frequently commented on the Cyber Green debut, noting its distinctiveness against conventional monochrome office palettes.Recognition and AwardsThe Kaiser 4 Series was recognized with the French Design Awards 2024 Gold Prize across three categories: Best Ergonomic Design, Innovation in Industrial Design, and Outstanding Product Design. This recognition placed the chair within an international design dialogue, highlighting not only function but also form.Audience Response at IFA 2025Across the exhibition days, Kaiser 4 consistently drew crowds to the AndaSeat booth. Visitors trialed its features multiple times, often returning after initial seating to test further adjustments. Staff reported that the 6D armrests and live lumbar system were the most frequently discussed elements.The chair’s reception demonstrated that ergonomic engineering is increasingly viewed not as a technical specification but as a direct contributor to daily comfort and productivity. Audience behavior confirmed the Kaiser 4’s positioning as a flagship suited to both professional and personal environments.“IFA allows us to place our designs in direct dialogue with the people they are meant to serve,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “The Kaiser 4 reflects years of research into dynamic support systems, and seeing visitors interact with it confirms that these innovations address real daily needs. Ergonomic furniture today must respond to how people live, study, and work, and the response here in Berlin validates our direction.”Kaiser 4 at the Forefront of Ergonomic EvolutionAndaSeat’s participation in IFA 2025 reaffirmed its role as a contributor to global discussions about ergonomics, design, and lifestyle integration. While the company’s booth featured a broad portfolio, including the Kaiser 3, Phantom 3, Novis, and X-Air models, the Kaiser 4 stood out as the clear focal point of audience engagement.By combining 6D armrests, gas-spring powered lumbar innovation, certified sustainable materials, and award-winning design, the Kaiser 4 positioned itself not merely as a product but as a benchmark for how ergonomic seating can evolve in 2025 and beyond.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat designs and manufactures ergonomic seating solutions for professional, educational, and home environments. With a focus on engineering-led ergonomics, the company develops products that balance structural integrity, adaptability, and design aesthetics to meet the needs of diverse global user groups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.