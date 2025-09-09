Is GEO the new SEO? The GEO agency seowerk, based in Augsburg and Munich, Bavaria, Germany, is leading the way with a fresh approach. (AI-generated image)

As consumers shift from Google to AI assistants like ChatGPT & Gemini, companies must embrace GEO (LLMO, GAIO) to remain discoverable. But how does it work?

Just as no company could afford to ignore SEO ten years ago, no company can afford to ignore GEO today.” — Niko Steeb, CEO of GEO Agency seowerk

AUGSBURG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A radical change is reshaping the way people search for and discover information online. For years, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has been the cornerstone of digital marketing, ensuring that companies appear prominently on Google and Bing. Today, however, a new trend has emerged: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).GEO, also referred to as Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO) or Generative AI Optimization (GAIO), focuses on securing visibility within AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. These assistants no longer return a list of ten blue links. Instead, they deliver synthesized answers, summaries, and recommendations. Only a limited number of companies, products, and services make it into those responses."This shift is comparable to the early days of SEO," said Niko Steeb, Managing Director of seowerk GmbH , a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, GEO, and PR. "When businesses realized that ranking on Google mattered, SEO became indispensable. We are now at the same turning point with GEO. Companies that adapt early to their customers' AI needs will shape the future of digital visibility."The mechanics of GEO are similar in spirit to SEO but adapted to new systems:Creating high-quality, structured content that AI models recognize and referenceUsing clear, authoritative language that positions a brand as a trusted sourceProviding precise product and service descriptions that AI systems can reliably citePublishing relevant video content, for example on YouTube, which AI assistants increasingly draw fromStrengthening signals through PR, backlinks, and media mentions that AI systems indexBuilding and showcasing high-quality user feedback, which enhances trust and discoverabilityEnsuring consistency across websites, news articles, and data sources, so that AI assistants can confidently cite a brandThere are plenty of options, hacks, and strategiesUnlike search engines, which rank millions of results, AI assistants tend to highlight only a few. This makes GEO even more competitive and, at the same time, even more valuable for companies and brands which are visible there. Conversely, this means that anyone who is not included in AI-driven responses will remain invisible to a growing proportion of customers.According to Niko Steeb, GEO is not a replacement for SEO but its natural extension: "Companies should view SEO and GEO as success drivers that work hand in hand. The big advantage is that there are strong synergies. By optimizing content and structures for both drivers, companies avoid duplication of work and prevent cost pressures from exploding. SEO ensures that you remain visible on Google and Bing. GEO ensures that you are part of the answers when someone asks an AI assistant. Together, they form a complete strategy for how people search today and how they will search tomorrow."Analysts predict that by the end of this decade, a significant portion of online queries will bypass search engines entirely. Instead, users will rely on conversational platforms to make decisions about products, services, and brands. This makes GEO one of the most important emerging trends in digital marketing.seowerk GmbH has already integrated GEO into its service offering alongside SEO and PR. The agency supports companies across industries in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Europe, and now also US businesses that want to secure visibility in these markets. The term Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) has not yet fully established itself in the market. In fact, many people also search for it under related names such as AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) or AIO (AI Optimization). Regardless of the label, all of these terms describe the same principle: optimizing content, products, and services so that they appear in the results of AI-driven assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Perplexity, much like SEO ensures visibility in Google and Bing."Just as no company could afford to ignore SEO ten years ago, no company can afford to ignore GEO today," said Niko Steeb, Managing Director of seowerk GmbH, a GEO Agency , based in Augsburg and Munich in the southern German state of Bavaria. "This is the next chapter in digital marketing, and those who embrace it early will lead the way."

GEO-Agency seowerk: Headquartered in Germany, Bavaria, with two offices in Augsburg and Munich.

