Cell Therapy Processing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Therapy Processing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for cell therapy processing has been expanding considerably in previous years. Its growth is projected from $4.54 billion in 2024 to $5.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The surge during the historical period is a result of factors such as the growing adoption of cell-based therapies, increased investment in biomanufacturing infrastructure, a rise in the need for personalized medicine, an increase in the clinical success of cell therapies, as well as the growing necessity for good manufacturing practices (GMP)-compliant processing systems.

The market for cell therapy processing is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with its value anticipated to escalate to $8.73 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors such as heightened attention on mechanized cell processing technologies, growing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into cell production processes, a proliferating need for scalable allogeneic cell therapies, an upswing in regulatory encouragement for advanced therapy creation, and a rise in collaborations between biotech entities and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) all contribute to this suggested growth. During this forecast period, the market is expected to see notable trends such as enhancements in closed-system bioreactor technologies, establishment of real-time cell culture monitoring tools, innovations in the realms of cryopreservation and cell storage techniques, progression in cell separation and purification methods, as well as the construction of modular and easily expandable good manufacturing practices (GMP) manufacturing platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cell Therapy Processing Market?

The increase in cell therapy research is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cell therapy processing market. Cell therapy is a manufacture of therapeutic products from living cells to control or treat various diseases like cancers, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. The need for cell-based therapies is on an upward trend owing to the necessity for efficient and scalable manufacturing platforms that can accommodate high-cell densities without forfeiting the quality of the product. The process of cell therapy is advantageous to cell therapy research because it allows for standardized preparation, quality control, and scalable production of top-quality cells, guaranteeing dependable and repeatable outcomes for clinical and experimental studies. In December 2024, as reported by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, six premier cell and gene treatments were launched in 2023, a 50% increase from the three introduced in 2022. Thus, the escalating number of cell therapy research undertakings is pushing the growth of the cell therapy processing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cell Therapy Processing Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cell Therapy Processing Industry?

Leading firms in the cell therapy processing market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, such as combined bioreactor-centrifuge systems, to simplify manufacturing processes and enhance the consistency, scalability, and sterility of cell therapies. A comprehensive bioreactor-centrifuge system is a combined apparatus that merges cell incubation and centrifugal separation in a single, sealed unit, allowing for uninterrupted, automatic cell processing without requisite intermediate transfers. For example, in March 2025, Limula SA, a Swiss company specializing in the production of cell and gene therapy (CGT), introduced LimONE, an automated, closed-system platform for cell therapy manufacture. This pioneering system amalgamates hardware, single-use consumable items, and protocol-driven software to simplify complicated cell processing stages such as incubation, centrifugation, and reagent management into one compact unit. This allows for steady, scalable production of therapies like CAR-T and gene-edited stem cells from research to GMP-compliant manufacturing without the need for intricate technology transfers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cell Therapy Processing Market Growth

The cell therapy processing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Offering Type: Products, Services, Software

2) By Applications: Cardiovascular Devices, Bone Repair, Neurological Disorders, Skeletal Muscle Repair, Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Products: Cell Processing Systems, Cell Separation Devices, Cell Culture Equipment, Cell Preservation Systems, Consumables And Reagents

2) By Services: Contract Manufacturing Services, Process Development Services, Quality Control And Testing Services, Logistics And Supply Chain Services, Regulatory Compliance And Documentation Services

3) By Software: Cell Processing Workflow Management Software, Data Analysis And Reporting Software, Quality Management Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Compliance And Audit Management Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cell Therapy Processing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cell therapy processing. However, by 2025 the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid expansion. The report provides market data for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

