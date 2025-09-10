Comprehensive Report on the Cell Processing Technologies Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cell Processing Technologies Market Through 2025?

The market size for cell processing technologies has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It's forecasted to experience growth from $4.29 billion in 2024 to $4.89 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This historical growth can be traced back to factors such as the growing adoption of manual cell processing methods, heightened interest in cell biology research among academics, increased initiatives in early stem cell banking, dependence on fundamental laboratory centrifugation tools, and a surge in demand for cell culture reagents in research.

The market for cell processing technologies is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the ensuing years, with its value predicted to reach $8.15 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth during the prediction period can be credited to the escalating demand for bespoke cell treatments, rising investments in cell production infrastructure, increased funding from both the public and private sectors, and a growing number of clinical trials involving cell-based treatments. The prediction period will also see predominant trends such as advancements in smart bioreactor technologies, the creation of fully automated cell production systems, innovations in single-cell analysis platforms, advancements in AI-driven quality control solutions, and the development of integrated closed-loop processing workflows.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cell Processing Technologies Market?

The cell processing technologies market is set to expand due to an increased uptake of personalized medicine. This specific form of medical treatment is customized based on a patient's genetic make-up, environmental factors, and lifestyle, all in an effort to enhance outcomes and boost healthcare provision. The need for such tailored therapy is on the rise thanks to progress in genomic technologies. These technologies ensure a detailed discovery of genetic variations, enabling individual-centric cures. Cell processing technologies are thus instrumental in tailor-made treatments as they enable accurate handling and preparation of cells specific to each patient. The technologies ensure superior treatment results due to the availability of high-quality, viable cells, which foster the creation of targeted, efficient medical procedures. As an illustration, 26 new personalized medicines gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a non-profit organization based in the US. This is a notable increase from the 12 that were approved in 2022. Consequently, the cell processing technologies market is being driven by the upsurge in the adoption of personalized treatments.

Which Players Dominate The Cell Processing Technologies Industry Landscape?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Cell Processing Technologies Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the cell processing technologies market are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions such as automated cell therapy manufacturing platforms to bolster scalability, enhance process effectiveness, improve cell quality, and lower production expenses. The term automated cell therapy manufacturing platform refers to a comprehensive integration system that employs state-of-the-art robotics, sensors, and software in executing the full production process of cell-based therapies with negligible manual handling. For example, in March 2025, Limula SA, a life sciences firm based in Switzerland, introduced LimONE, a fully automated cell therapy manufacturing platform. This platform is engineered to revolutionize the creation of advanced therapies like CAR-T and gene-altered stem cells. It simplifies intricate manufacturing procedures by merging a bioreactor and a centrifuge into a solitary, sealed device that utilizes a single consumable across all stages of development. LimONE facilitates hospitals, biotech organizations, and manufacturers to speed up the shift from research to clinical testing and commercial production, thereby making customized cell and gene therapies more readily available to patients.

Global Cell Processing Technologies Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cell processing technologies market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Equipment, Consumables, Software

2) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Bone Repair, Neurological Disorders, Skeletal Muscle Repair, Immune Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment: Bioreactors, Centrifuges, Cell Counters, Incubators, Cryopreservation Systems, Cell Washers, Cell Sorters, Microscopes

2) By Consumables: Cell Culture Media, Reagents, Pipettes and Tips, Flasks and Plates, Cryovials, Filters, Disposable Bags, Tubes and Containers

3) By Software: Process Monitoring Software, Data Management Software, Automation Control Software, Quality Control Software, Imaging and Analysis Software, Inventory Management Software

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cell Processing Technologies Market?

In the 2024 Cell Processing Technologies Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region. Its projected growth outlook is also included in the report. The report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

