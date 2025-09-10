Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Worth?

The cementless total knee arthroplasty market size has seen a quick upsurge in the recent past. It's predicted to expand from $2.63 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The surge in the historical period is linked to a mounting preference for enduring orthopedic implants, increasing acceptance of joint replacements integrated biologically, a rise in knee replacement surgeries among younger patients, the expansion of the aging population, and a rising comprehension of implant durability.

In the coming years, the market size for cementless total knee arthroplasty is predicted to experience swift expansion, reaching $4.64 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Contributing factors to this growth during the forecasted time include the increasing tilt towards custom made knee implant designs, escalating demand for knee replacement solutions that are conducive with reoperations, heightened attention on curbing implant loosening problems, the broadening of outpatient orthopedic surgical centers, and growing health care spending. The forecasted period is expected to see certain trends such as the inclusion of robot-assisted alignment in cementless knee operations, utilization of 3D printed personalized fit cementless implants, application of sophisticated biomimetic coverings to improve osseointegration, the presentation of adaptable intraoperative circuit designs, and the creation of bioactive surface coatings.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market?

The cementless total knee arthroplasty market is set to experience growth due to the rising incidence rates of knee osteoarthritis. This degenerative joint disorder brings about pain, swelling, and rigidity in the knee joint, thereby impacting an individual's capability to move without restrictions. The surge in knee osteoarthritis is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of obesity, given that excessive body weight exerts more pressure on the knee joints, hastening cartilage erosion and joint deterioration. In treating knee osteoarthritis, cementless total knee arthroplasty is beneficial as it substitutes the impaired joint surfaces with prosthetic parts that foster natural bone development, ensuring long-term steadiness and enhanced joint operations. For instance, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK government department, in March 2023 showed that in 2022, 17.6% of individuals aged 16 and older mentioned they have a chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) condition such as persistent back or joint problems or arthritis, marking an increase from 17.0% in 2021. Thus, the escalating incidence of knee osteoarthritis is fueling the growth of the cementless total knee arthroplasty market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market?

Major players in the Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Enovis Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Globus Medical Inc.

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Medacta Group SA

• B. Braun Melsungen SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the cementless total knee arthroplasty market are applying their focus on product innovation such as next-generation 3D-printed implants. These advancements promote bone integration, improve the longevity of implant fixation, and cater to the needs of younger and more mobile individuals. These next-generation 3D-printed implants are sophisticated orthopedic devices fabricated through additive manufacturing technology. They possess porous structures that replicate natural bone, facilitating biological fixation by promoting bone growth directly onto the implant. This feature ensures greater long-term stability without the requirement for bone cement. For instance, DePuy Synthes Sales Inc., an American medical device firm, rolled out the Attune cementless fixed bearing knee in March 2022, equipped with affixium 3DP technology. This ground-breaking 3D-printed cementless knee implant intends to offer superior biological fixation and initially secure implant stability for physically active patients. It uses a lattice structure much like the porosity of a natural bone. As part of the firm's overarching Attune knee portfolio, this innovation is in line with the increasing shift towards cementless fixation, with the aim of improving patient experiences, curtailing revision rates, and catering to the functional needs of a more youthful and mobile patient group.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Share?

The cementless total knee arthroplasty market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Fixed-Bearing, Mobile-Bearing

2) By Material: Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium, Polyethylene, Ceramic

3) By Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers

4) By Application: Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty, Revision Total Knee Arthroplasty

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Bearing: Posterior Stabilized Fixed-Bearing, Cruciate Retaining Fixed-Bearing, Medial Pivot Fixed-Bearing

2) By Mobile-Bearing: Rotating Platform Mobile-Bearing, Meniscal Bearing Mobile-Bearing, Dual Mobility Mobile-Bearing

View the full cementless total knee arthroplasty market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cementless-total-knee-arthroplasty-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cementless total knee arthroplasty. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will observe the fastest growth in the coming period. The report covers market analysis for various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

