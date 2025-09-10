The Business Research Company

Artificial Ventilation & Anesthesia Masks Market to Reach \$2.99 Billion by 2029 – Report by TBRC

It will grow to $2.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market Worth?

There has been significant growth in the market size of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the past few years. The market, which is worth $2.18 billion in 2024, is estimated to reach a value of $2.32 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth in the preceding years can be credited to an increase in surgical processes, the rising occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, numerous admissions to intensive care units, heightened understanding of respiratory health, and the escalating elderly population.

The market for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, estimated to reach a value of $2.99 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increased need for outpatient surgeries, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, wider adoption of home healthcare ventilation, a larger elderly population, and a spike in the usage of emergency medical services. Key trends for the forecast period involve improvements in anesthesia mask materials, incorporation of patient monitoring systems, enhancements in pediatric and ergonomic designs, developments in ventilation devices research, and the rise of single-use and disposable technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market?

The escalating occurrence of respiratory disorders is projected to stimulate the expansion of the artificial ventilation and anesthesia mask market in the future. Respiratory diseases encompass a variety of ailments that affect the respiratory system, which includes the airways, lungs, and related muscles. Air pollution, especially fine particulate matter and toxic gases, contributes to the growing prevalence of these diseases by damaging lung tissue, inciting inflammation, and enhancing the risk of chronic conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. During surgeries, intensive care, or emergencies, artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks provide accurate amounts of oxygen or anesthetic gases, thereby helping in the management of respiratory diseases through the stabilisation of respiratory function. To illustrate, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental department based in the UK, reported in June 2025 that between the fiscal years ending 2023 and 2024 in England, the rate of emergency admissions for respiratory diseases surged by 7%. Furthermore, there were specific increases of 9% for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 17% for adult asthma, and 16% for pneumonia. Hence, the escalated occurrence of respiratory diseases is promoting the expansion of the artificial ventilation and anesthesia mask market. The escalating number of surgeries is also projected to stimulate the expansion of artificial ventilation and anesthesia mask market. Surgical procedures, which involve cutting into the body or manipulating internal structures to diagnose, treat or correct health conditions, have been increasing due to progress in surgical technology that makes these procedures safer, less invasive, and more efficient, thereby persuading more patients to consider surgical treatments. In surgeries, artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks are vital as they assist in maintaining suitable respiration and providing anesthetic gases, thus ensuring patient safety. For example, a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a non-profit organization based in the US in September 2023, revealed that there were over 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures conducted worldwide in 2022, marking an overall surge of 11.2%. Consequently, the increasing number of surgeries is fuelling the expansion of the artificial ventilation and anesthesia mask market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market?

Major players in the Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Air Liquide Medical Systems S.A.

• Medtronic plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• ResMed Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Getinge AB

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.



Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market Share?

The artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

2) By Mask Type: Disposable Masks, Reusable Masks

3) By Application: Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Rooms, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Invasive Ventilation: Volume Controlled Ventilation, Pressure Controlled Ventilation, Pressure Support Ventilation, Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation, High Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation

2) By Non-Invasive Ventilation: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure, Volume Assured Pressure Support, Negative Pressure Ventilation, Proportional Assist Ventilation

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks. It's projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

