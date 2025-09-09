1,3-Butylene Glycol Market to Hit USD 347.9 Million by 2035, Driving Growth in Cosmetics and Industrial Applications

1,3-Butylene Glycol Market

Germany led Western Europe’s revenue in 2024; the USA 1,3-Butylene Glycol market will rise from USD 70.8 Mn in 2025 to USD 115.4 Mn by 2035 at 6.8% CAGR.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 1,3-Butylene Glycol Market is entering an era of robust growth and innovation, with its size projected to expand from USD 196.1 million in 2025 to USD 347.9 million by 2035, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth trajectory highlights the compound’s crucial role across personal care, cosmetics, polymer, food, and industrial applications.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The demand for 1,3-Butylene Glycol (1,3-BG) is primarily fueled by its multifunctional applications in cosmetics and personal care, where it serves as a humectant, emollient, stabilizer, and solvent. In an era where consumers seek products that provide hydration, texture improvement, and formulation stability, the ingredient has become indispensable.

Additionally, the global beauty and wellness industry—fueled by e-commerce and social media trends—is expanding rapidly, encouraging manufacturers to adopt ingredients like 1,3-BG that enhance both performance and consumer experience.

Emerging opportunities also lie in sustainable production methods, including bio-based synthesis, which not only align with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products but also help companies meet stringent regulatory standards in regions like Europe and North America.

Segment Insights: Where Growth is Happening

Synthetic Segment Leads with 57.6% Share:

Synthetic production methods will dominate the market in 2025, contributing 57.6% of revenue. Manufacturers value the efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of synthetic 1,3-BG, which ensures consistency in purity and performance—crucial for high-volume cosmetics and pharmaceutical producers.

At the same time, innovations in green chemistry and energy-efficient processes are enabling synthetic production to meet sustainability targets without compromising reliability.

Humectant Segment Captures 42.9% Share:

As a moisture-retaining agent, 1,3-BG is extensively used in skincare and haircare products, making the humectant function segment the largest, with 42.9% market share in 2025. Its ability to hydrate, stabilize emulsions, and improve product feel has solidified its place in premium skincare lines and everyday cosmetic formulations.

Cosmetics Remain the Largest End-Use Industry:

Cosmetics will dominate end-use demand, accounting for 48.3% of market revenue in 2025. From serums and lotions to shampoos and facemasks, 1,3-BG’s versatility makes it a cornerstone of beauty formulations.

With rising disposable incomes, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and growing demand for premium and clean beauty products, the cosmetics sector will continue to drive global adoption.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest producer and consumer of 1,3-BG, supported by:

• Expanding cosmetics and personal care industries in China and India.

• Rising urbanization, lifestyle changes, and disposable income.

• Growth in downstream applications like polymer and plastics.

Meanwhile, North America and Europe will witness steady growth, supported by demand for bio-based chemicals and strong cosmetic production hubs in countries like Germany, France, and the UK.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, South Africa, and Southeast Asia will also contribute, albeit at slower growth rates, offering niche opportunities for regional manufacturers.

Opportunities for Established and New Players

The market is not only favorable for global leaders but also for new entrants and regional innovators.

• Established manufacturers such as Daicel Corporation, OXEA GmbH, and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. are leveraging large-scale production, strong R&D pipelines, and global distribution networks to maintain dominance.

• Regional players like Shanghai Jinjin Industry Co., Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, and Whyte Chemicals Limited are seizing opportunities by introducing cost-competitive solutions and customized formulations for local markets.

• Emerging companies are carving out space through bio-based alternatives, niche product lines, and sustainability-driven innovations, aligning with consumer and regulatory demands.

This blend of competition and innovation is expected to fuel technological advancements across the value chain, from production processes to end-product formulations.

Country-Level Momentum

The report highlights distinct growth dynamics across countries:

• China: Leading with a CAGR of 8.0%, driven by rapid cosmetics expansion and large-scale polymer industries.

• India: Following closely with a 7.4% CAGR, reflecting growing consumer spending on personal care.

• Germany and France: Posting 6.8% and 6.2% CAGRs, backed by strong cosmetic manufacturing bases.

• USA: Expected to reach USD 115.4 million by 2035, growing steadily at 5.0% CAGR.

• Brazil: Slower yet positive growth at 4.4% CAGR, highlighting opportunities for targeted market entry.

Industry Outlook: Consolidation Meets Innovation

The 1,3-Butylene Glycol market is moderately consolidated, with companies adopting forward integration strategies to strengthen their positions. Strategic collaborations, sustainability-driven product lines, and geographical expansion are becoming central to competitive advantage.

Key players identified across the value chain include:

• Daicel Corporation

• Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

• Shanghai Jinjin Industry Co., Ltd.

• Penta Manufacturing Company

• OXEA GmbH

• MMP Inc.

• Whyte Chemicals Limited

• Rita Corporation

Editor’s Note:

The 1,3-Butylene Glycol market is witnessing strong growth, driven by its rising use in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. With sustainable formulations gaining momentum, manufacturers are investing in innovation and expansion strategies. This report provides valuable insights into market trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape shaping the industry’s future.

