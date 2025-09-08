Free Day at Maine State Parks for Library Card Holders on September 20

MAINE, September 8 - Back to current news.

September 8, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and thanks to a proclamation by Governor Janet Mills, it is also officially Maine Library Card Sign-Up Month. To mark the occasion, the Maine State Library and Maine State Parks are partnering to offer a special day of free admission to participating state parks.

On Saturday, September 20, simply show your Maine library card at the entrance of any participating Maine state park and enjoy a day outdoors at no cost.

"This collaboration is a perfect way to highlight the value of libraries and the exceptional outdoor values of Maine's State Parks," said Andy Cutko, DACF Bureau of Parks and Lands Director. Libraries open your mind to the world of literature, and on September 20, your library card is also a ticket to the outdoors.

Maine State Library is delighted to partner with Maine State Parks for Library Card Sign-Up Month, said Lori Fisher, Maine State Librarian. With the fall season upon us, providing free admission to many Maine State Parks on September 20th is a natural extension of the types of services and resources that our public libraries provide regularly to their communities.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a favorite book, find a shady spot, and enjoy some quiet reading time surrounded by Maines natural beauty. Whether its a novel at Crescent Beach State Park, poetry under a pine at Lamoine State Park, or a field guide on a trail atop Bradbury Mountain State Park, the day is a celebration of learning, relaxation, and connection.

Dont have a library card yet? Stop by your local library to sign up - its free, and it opens the door to countless opportunities, from books and digital resources to programs and events.

To find your nearest library, go to maine.gov/msl/libs/directories/public.shtml. To explore Maine State Parks, including maps and locations, visit parksandlands.com.

Free admission applies to day-use at Maines Maine State Parks and Historic Sites on Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. until closing.

