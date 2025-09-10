Investing in roads and communities to pave the way for the LRT

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton will be reducing lanes along Queenston Road at Rosewood Road (Ward 4) starting the week of Monday, September 15, 2025, to safely complete a watermain installation.

The City of Hamilton remains committed to infrastructure investments, including the LRT, to continually improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

This is part of ongoing work for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, including the relocation of the existing watermain along Queenston Road - from Delena Avenue to Rosewood Road - to provide a future corridor for other utilities when LRT civil works commence. The lane reductions are expected to be in place for three months. Local access will be maintained but delays are anticipated.

Work details:

Beginning the week of September 15: At the intersection of Queenston Road and Rosewood Road, the work will include the removal of existing watermain located within intersection. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout with minor traffic stoppages – expected duration one (1) to two (2) weeks. Crews will be occupying the north lane (westbound curb-lane at Delena Avenue). This is not expected to impact HSR services or traffic.

At the intersection of Queenston Road and Rosewood Road, the work will include the removal of existing watermain located within intersection. October 1: Enbridge Gas takes over the construction site to commence relocation of the existing gas main to accommodate the new watermain from Rosewood Road. One lane east/west traffic will be maintained in each direction, with minor stoppages as needed – expected duration six (6) to eight (8) weeks.

Enbridge Gas takes over the construction site to commence relocation of the existing gas main to accommodate the new watermain from Rosewood Road. Late October/early November : Crews return to install the new watermain. One lane east/west traffic in each direction will be maintained while work crosses Queenston Road.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.