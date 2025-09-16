STXI Motion joins EVONOMY’s Ecosystem, brings advanced mobile motion solutions to Off-Highway and Intralogistics OEMs

STXI Motion's solutions improve & expand traction & implement applications in AGVs, Material Handling, and Off-Highway machines

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software and STXI Motion — a leading developer of advanced motion control solutions, announced that STXI Motion's solutions are now featured within Evonomy's Ecosystem. Through this cooperation, STXI Motion will expand the reach of its cutting-edge drive and gearmotor technologies to a broader base of mobility customers manufacturing Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), material handling machines, and rugged off-highway vehicles.Accelerating OEM Electrification Through Innovative Motion TechnologiesSTXI Motion’s unique value proposition lies in its compact, modular, and safety-compliant motion solutions for battery-powered platforms. With innovations such as the industry’s first integrated servo motor with full IEC 61800-5-2 motion safety functions built in, and ultra-short wheel hub gear motors optimized for space-constrained platforms, STXI empowers OEMs to accelerate electrification while delivering greater efficiency, enhanced safety, and faster time to market without sacrificing performance, durability, or flexibility.“Joining the Evonomy Ecosystem enables us to bring and apply our proven technologies into multiple mobility segments including AGVs, AMRs, material handling, and other off-highway vehicles,” said Yosi Balbul, General Manager of STXI Motion North America. “Together with Evonomy's extensive OEM customer base and market expertise, we can help customers worldwide embrace electrification and rethink how motion systems are designed, making them more efficient, safer, and ready for the next generation of mobility.”"STXI Motion's solutions will help enable new functionality & improved efficiencies for traction systems and motor-driven implements," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. "We are excited to have their solutions in our Ecosystem for driving future generations of mobility architectures."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT STXI MOTIONSTXI Motion is a global provider of advanced motion control solutions, specializing in servo drives, gearmotors, and integrated motor-drive units for industrial and mobile automation. STXI Motion delivers compact, modular, and performance-driven technologies that help OEMs design more efficient, safe, and reliable motion systems. With expertise spanning intralogistics and industrial applications, STXI Motion is committed to enabling the next generation of electrified and autonomous machines.For more information, please visit www.stxim.com

