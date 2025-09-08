Sweet Grass County Joins Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority

Sweet Grass County joins the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority as leaders gather in Livingston to plan the future of passenger rail.

LIVINGSTON , MT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is pleased to announce that Sweet Grass County has voted to join the Authority, strengthening Montana’s growing efforts to restore and expand passenger rail service across the state and the region.With this action, Sweet Grass County becomes the 19th member county of BSPRA. The Sweet Grass County Commission has appointed Peter Fox of Big Timber as its representative to the Authority’s Board of Directors. “Sweet Grass County’s decision reflects the momentum we’re seeing across Montana,” said Dave Strohmaier, BSPRA Chair. “Every new county strengthens our collective voice as we work to reconnect communities and bring back passenger rail to the Big Sky region.”“I’m honored to be selected by the County Commission to represent it on the Authority Board and provide it with timely information about Authority activities,” Fox said. “As a citizen, I’ve followed the activities of the Authority since its formation in 2021. I believe its work has the potential to yield a transformational project for Montana and Sweet Grass County.”This milestone coincides with BSPRA’s annual conference in Livingston, where leaders, advocates, and industry partners from across the U.S. and Canada are gathering under the theme “Turning Our Stories into Action.”About Sweet Grass CountySweet Grass County, established in 1895, is located in south-central Montana with Big Timber as its county seat. The county was formed from parts of Park, Meagher, and Yellowstone Counties, and later contributed land to create Stillwater, Wheatland, and Golden Valley Counties.About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is Montana’s first regional passenger rail authority and a multi-jurisdictional government agency representing counties, cities, and tribal nations along the Big Sky North Coast Corridor. BSPRA is dedicated to restoring and expanding long-distance passenger rail service to reconnect communities, drive economic growth, and strengthen regional tourism. The Authority is actively engaged in the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program and is leading efforts to bring modern, sustainable passenger rail back to the Greater Northwest. For more information, visit www.bigskyrail.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.