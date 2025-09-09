Lab-Grown Leather From Living Animal's Cells Launches Kickstarter; Cultivated Biomaterials Aims to Upend Luxury Leather

Angel with Engelmayr and a leather pouch created from her skin cells Select pieces from the Angelry jewelry collection on display Angel's skin cells as seen through a microscope

Biomaterial Breakthrough: This Cow Named Angel Just Changed the Fashion Industry Forever

This is more than just a fashion statement. This is a symbol of progress. Through this Kickstarter campaign, we are creating a future where fashion doesn’t cost an animal its life.” — George Engelmayr, Founder, Cultivated Biomaterials

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultivated Biomaterials today announced one of the best Kickstarter campaigns to back in 2025: Angelry jewelry featuring the world's first cruelty-free luxury jewelry made from lab-grown leather. The Kickstarter campaign launches September 9 with an ambitious funding target and plans to disrupt the sustainable fashion industry. From jewelry and purses to belts and boots, Cultivated Biomaterials envisions creating it all without harming a single animal.

“Our cultivated leather jewelry, Angelry, is in essence a biological gemstone,” says Cultivated Biomaterials Founder and biomedical engineer Dr. George Engelmayr. “This is more than just a fashion statement. This is a symbol of progress. Progress for animal welfare, progress for sustainability, and progress for our planet. Through this Kickstarter campaign, we are creating a future where fashion doesn’t cost an animal its life.”

Angelry jewelry is a one-of-a-kind scientific breakthrough, made from lab-grown leather that is rarer than diamonds. The leather is grown from the skin cells of Angel, a rescued Black Angus cow who lives peacefully at the picturesque Sweet Farm animal sanctuary in upstate New York. A one-time skin sample, smaller than the size of a pea, collected during a routine health checkup at Cornell University enabled Engelmayr to grow the cells needed to produce pieces of cultivated leather using an entirely plant-based process of scaffolding and vegetable tanning. The hand-cut leather is inlaid in bezels and topped off with a glass cabochon to create the luxury jewelry pieces. The glass covering offers a subtle magnifying effect, revealing the cultivated leather’s natural texture and color.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐰𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫

While a handful of companies around the world are working feverishly to produce and optimize cultivated leather, Engelmayr is the only one who has figured out how to create it from a living, breathing cow. In an extraordinary moment, Engelmayr took a pouch made from Angel’s cultivated leather with him on a recent visit to Sweet Farm for the bovine to inspect, marking the first time in history that a cow has produced leather and lived to see it.

"We're proving that cruelty-free luxury goods don't require animal suffering," said Engelmayr, who previously worked at cultivated meat companies Mission Barns and UPSIDE Foods. "Angel's cells create luxury cultivated leather while she continues living and being cared for at a beautiful animal sanctuary."

𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

This rare jewelry opportunity represents one of the best Kickstarter campaigns to back because of its unprecedented scarcity. Each piece comes from one source: Angel's cells growing in a North Carolina laboratory. This biological limitation makes these exceptionally rare cruelty-free luxury goods some of the scarcest materials on Earth - there's only one Angel, making every piece irreplaceable.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬

The process starts with a small sample of Angel's harmlessly collected skin cells, which Engelmayr grows on plant-based scaffolds made from materials like kapok tree fibers. The cells multiply in bioreactors using animal-free nutrients developed with UK company Multus Biotechnology.

The resulting leather sheets are tanned using natural vegetable processes - no toxic chemicals or synthetic plastics. Some studies estimate that cultivated leather processes are generally expected to use 80% less water, generate 90% fewer emissions, and produce 95% less waste than conventional leather production.

Traditional leather production is facing increased scrutiny over environmental and ethical issues. A square meter of conventional leather generates 110kg of CO2 and involves toxic tanning chemicals, deforestation, and significant water use.

Plant-based leather alternatives often use petroleum-based plastics that take centuries to decompose. In comparison, Engelmayr’s lab-grown cultivated leather offers authentic animal leather without sacrificing the animal - what the company calls innovation born of compassion.

Engelmayr brings 25 years of tissue engineering experience, including work growing heart valves and cardiac muscle for medical applications. "The same principles that help us grow tissues for heart surgery apply to growing leather," he explains.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐲-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The jewelry line includes earrings, necklaces, and luxury accessories designed to showcase the cultivated leather's unique properties. Each piece serves as both fashion accessory and proof that cruelty-free luxury accessories are possible.

Cultivated Biomaterials chose jewelry as its first market because it requires smaller quantities of material than bags or shoes, allowing them to perfect the luxury cultivated leather technology before scaling up.

𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲

The unique technology and potential for scaling up to produce a cruelty-free leather industry make this one of the most exciting Kickstarter campaigns of 2025, reflecting both the technology's potential and the material's rarity. Rather than seeking traditional venture capital, Cultivated Biomaterials is betting on this jewelry investment opportunity through direct consumer backing.

"This successful Kickstarter connects us with people who understand they're backing one of the most meaningful Kickstarter campaigns - an opportunity to own something that's never existed on planet Earth before," Engelmayr noted. "Like lab-grown diamonds disrupted traditional jewelry, our exceptionally rare, cruelty-free luxury jewels create an entirely new category. The difference is our material can't be commoditized - there's only one Angel, making each piece impossibly rare."

𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬

Cultivated Biomaterials currently produces leather by hand at laboratory scale, sufficient for jewelry production. The company plans to explore fashion partnerships and expand into other luxury goods categories after the Kickstarter campaign.

Angelry prototypes will be displayed at the UC Davis iCAMP25 Summit September 8-9, and Engelmayr will also present at MIT's Langer Lab seminar September 23.

The Angelry jewelry campaign kicks off September 9, with jewelry pieces available as backer rewards.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

Founded by biomedical engineer Dr. George Engelmayr, Cultivated Biomaterials develops cruelty-free luxury goods through tissue engineering. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company creates luxury cultivated leather without environmental or ethical compromises, representing one of the best Kickstarter campaigns in the sustainable luxury space. The Angelry Kickstarter campaign launches September 9, 2025.

Video by Storymore

