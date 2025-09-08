Summit Life Settlements Expands Nationally Licensed Brokerage Services and Launches Auction-Style Marketplace Platform

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Life Settlements is pleased to announce the expansion of its nationally licensed life settlement brokerage services and the broader availability of its Summit Life Marketplace Platform . Designed to help policyholders access maximum value from their life insurance policies, the platform uses a transparent auction-style process to connect sellers directly with institutional buyers competing to provide the most competitive offers.According to the CDC, more Americans face longer lifespans, rising healthcare costs, and changing financial needs, life and viatical settlements are becoming increasingly important tools for financial planning. Yet, many policyholders remain unaware that unwanted or unaffordable policies can be sold - often for four to ten times more than the cash surrender value. Summit Life Settlements aims to change this by offering policyholders and their advisors an independent, client-first alternative that emphasizes transparency, simplicity, and fairness.“At Summit Life Settlements, our mission is to empower policyholders with transparency, choice, and maximum value,” says Mehdi Hassan, President and Co-Founder of Summit Life Settlements. “Too many people walk away from life insurance policies without realizing they can be turned into a powerful financial resource.”Unlike many firms in the industry that prioritize buyers or charge high commissions, Summit operates as a fully independent brokerage representing only the policyholder’s interests. The firm’s nationally licensed structure ensures compliance and accessibility across the United States, while its transparent, low-cost commission model lets clients keep more of their settlement proceeds. The company’s expansion also strengthens collaborations with financial advisors, insurance agents, and senior care organizations, ensuring greater awareness of life and viatical settlement opportunities.In addition to broadening access to its marketplace platform, Summit is also releasing new educational resources to support policyholders, financial advisors, and healthcare professionals. These resources highlight the distinctions between life settlements and viatical settlements, explain their role in long-term care and retirement planning, and offer guidance for professionals seeking to provide clients with innovative financial solutions.To expand its reach and reward valued partners, Summit Life Settlements collaborates with financial advisors, brokers, and insurance agents through commission-sharing programs that reflect our transparent and collaborative approach. With a client-first philosophy, we ensure every policyholder is fully informed and positioned for the best possible outcome.For more information, please visit www.summitlifesettlements.com and https://summitlifesettlements.com/summit-life-marketplace/ About Summit Life SettlementsSummit Life Settlements is a nationally licensed life and viatical settlement brokerage dedicated to helping policyholders sell unwanted or unaffordable life insurance policies for maximum value. Through its proprietary Summit Life Marketplace, the firm runs policies through an auction-style process that connects clients with a network of institutional buyers competing to purchase policies, ensuring higher offers and greater transparency. Founded on the principle of representing policyholders exclusively, Summit maintains lower-than-industry-standard commissions and offers commission-sharing opportunities for financial and insurance professionals.Mehdi Hassan, President and Co-Founder of Summit Life Settlements, brings extensive experience in entrepreneurship, operations, and financial services. His leadership emphasizes efficiency, process improvement, and strategic partnerships. Alongside his role at Summit, he is also a Partner/Owner of 1112 Development.Since its inception, Summit has grown into a trusted, client-first brokerage with national licensing, serving policyholders across the United States and building strong partnerships with financial advisors, insurance agents, and professionals supporting seniors and individuals facing health challenges.

