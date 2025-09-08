Long Wealth Capital Celebrates Successful Leadership & Financial Growth Conference, Empowering Over 20 Attendees
I want to recognize the investment each of you made in yourselves. It’s an honor to present an award to those who reached important financial milestones”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Wealth Capital (LWC) proudly announced the successful completion of its Legacy Event, where clients gathered for a transformative day of growth, connection, and financial empowerment. The event, hosted in Orange County, marked a milestone in LWC’s mission to redefine wealth as not only financial prosperity but also resilience, balance, and community impact.
— Darold Trinh
“I want to recognize the investment each of you made in yourselves. It’s an honor to present an award to those who reached important financial milestones,” said Darold Trinh, Founder of Long Wealth Capital.
Event Highlights
Inspiring Keynotes: Featured speakers delivered insights on leadership, sustainable investing, and personal growth.
Interactive Workshops: Sessions covered financial literacy, technical analysis, and wealth-building strategies.
Networking and Collaboration: The event facilitated high-value connections among attendees across industries.
About Long Wealth Capital
Founded in 2023 by Darold Trinh, Long Wealth Capital is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with financial literacy, and investment strategies. Through education, coaching, and events like the Legacy Event,, LWC continues to help thousands of people cultivate both financial strength and personal well-being.
Looking Ahead
Following the success of this year’s conference, Long Wealth Capital plans to host expanded events, digital gathering, and strategic community initiatives that bring financial education and investment training to even more people.
Darold Trinh
Long Wealth Capital
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.