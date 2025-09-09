Survey Show Appalachian Manufacturers are Ready to Capitalize on Energy Supply Chain and Efficiency Opportunities

Logos for Catalyst Connection and Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia

A survey of 155 Appalachian manufacturing companies shows they are aware of energy supply chain and efficiency opportunities, but need support to pursue them.

Appalachian manufacturers are aware of and ready to take full advantage of the energy supply chain and energy efficiency opportunities, as demonstrated by these survey results.” — Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey of 155 Appalachian manufacturing companies released today shows they are aware of energy supply chain and energy efficiency opportunities, but may need support to pursue them. The Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia (EMA) conducted the Energy Manufacturing Economy Assessment, a no-cost evaluation of engagement in energy supply chains and energy efficiency practices.The EMA initiative is led by Catalyst Connection , southwestern Pennsylvania’s economic development organization, along with the following regional partners: Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology (AMT), Industrial Modernization Center, Magnet, Manufacturers Resource Center, MANTEC, Maryland MEP, Northeastern PA IRC, Northwestern PA IRC, Reimagine Appalachia, and West Virginia University.Key Findings: Energy Supply Chains• 79% of companies are aware of opportunities in energy supply chains but have not yet been able to capitalize on them.• 62% are currently engaged in at least one energy supply chain and are eager to expand market share.• 75% have staff dedicated to new product or technology development.• 57% are seeking a go-to-market strategy to better position themselves in energy supply chains.Key Findings: Energy Efficiency• 60% of manufacturers said their customers are interested in their energy use; 73% said their employees are interested.• 85% are planning expansions, improvements, and upgrades in the next five years.• While only 36% have used tax incentives or grant programs to improve energy efficiency, 89% are interested in pursuing these programs.“Appalachian manufacturers are aware of and ready to take full advantage of the energy supply chain and energy efficiency opportunities, as demonstrated by these survey results,” said Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection. “What they need is the support to get these projects off the ground, and EMA is here to help.”EMA Ready to Assist ManufacturersThe EMA initiative provides technical assistance and business support to small and medium manufacturers across Appalachia in 156 counties of Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia seeking to expand business, production and jobs. Mini-grants of up to $10,000 have been awarded to 130 manufacturing companies to capitalize on the supply chain opportunities and energy efficiency projects, with funding for an additional 95 mini-grants.Appalachian manufacturers can visit EMA’s website to see if they are eligible for grant funding and learn about other tools, webinars, videos and tours geared to assist them to be more successful in the massive energy industry.EMA is also working with experts in 16 energy segments, including Nuclear, AI Data Centers, and Battery Storage, to develop reports and videos to help a manufacturer learn the basic information about opportunities in the segment and help them make a “go/no go” decision about investing time and money to sell products in the supply chain.About Catalyst ConnectionCatalyst Connection is a southwestern Pennsylvania economic development organization dedicated to serving manufacturers. For more than 35 years, Catalyst has operated with a focus on powering potential through delivering technical assistance and management consulting services and developing long-standing partnerships across the region. Catalyst maintains a deeply held commitment to modernizing manufacturing and enabling opportunity across business enterprises, individuals, and throughout communities.Catalyst Connection is supported, in part, by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the National Institute of Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP). As such, we are an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (IRC) and the MEP National Network in southwestern Pennsylvania.About Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia initiativeThe Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia (EMA) initiative provides technical assistance and business support to small and medium manufacturers and enterprises in 156 counties of Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia seeking to expand business, production and jobs in the energy supply chains or to be more energy efficient.

