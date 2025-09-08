WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Growing at 27.4% CAGR | Container and Kubernetes Security Market Reach USD 8,242.0 Million by 2030.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global container and Kubernetes security market was valued at USD 714.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 8,242.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11797 Driving Factors Container and Kubernetes Security MarketIncrease in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rise in popularity of microservices, and surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application drive the growth of the global container and Kubernetes security market. However, complexity in managing the cloud environment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for cybersecurity across private and government sectors would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Market Segmentation Container and Kubernetes Security MarketThe kubernetes security market is segmented on the basis of product, components, organizational size, and industry vertical. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. On the basis of components, the market is segregated into container security platform and services. The container security platform segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to garner significant market share during the forecast period.Key Players Container and Kubernetes Security MarketThe global container and Kubernetes security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aqua Security, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Capsule8, Qualys, Nev Vector, Twist lock, Trend Micro, StackRox, and Sysdig. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the container and Kubernetes security industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A11797 The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-and-kubernetes-security-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario in Container and Kubernetes Security MarketThe Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to rise in adoption of work from home culture.However, the market witnessed several challenges due to lack of workforce and prolonged lockdown in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain hampered the market growth.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 