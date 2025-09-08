Northern Auto Parts Shares Updated Guidance on High‑Volume Oil Pumps for Small Block Chevy Builds

SIOUX CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Auto Parts, a supplier of engine rebuild kits and performance components for over 40 years, has updated its technical guidance regarding the use of high‑volume oil pumps in modified Small Block Chevy (SBC) engines. This information primarily focuses on applications that benefit from the installation of the Melling M-55HV pump.While standard oil pumps adequately serve stock engine configurations, modified engine builds, like those with higher RPMs, looser bearing tolerances, roller valvetrains, or remote filtration, may require increased oil flow. The M‑55HV delivers approximately 20–25% more oil volume than standard units without raising system pressure. This enhanced flow supports lubrication in top-end components and helps prevent oil starvation under demanding conditions.However, the company advises against using high‑volume pumps on near-stock engines. Over‑delivery of oil can cause aeration, valve‑cover overflow, and unnecessary parasitic drag. For such applications, the standard Melling M‑55 pump is recommended.The auto parts supplier further emphasizes that the proper installation of these parts is crucial, using compatible pickup tubes and oil pans to maintain clearance. For engines operated at high RPMs or subjected to hard cornering, additional components, such as deep sump pans, baffles, and windage trays, can further enhance oil control.Northern Auto Parts offers an extensive selection of engine rebuild kits and engine components, including camshafts, crankshafts, gaskets, and fuel system parts, supporting both stock and modified engine requirements. The company’s full auto parts catalog is available online, and its technical team is reachable by phone for customer inquiries and support.Contact InformationNorthern Auto PartsCustomer Service: (800) 831-0884Website: www.northernautoparts.com Email: info@northernautoparts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.