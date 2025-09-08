The Super Dentists Hosts 26th Annual Halloween Spooktacular on October 25th in Eastlake

Free, family-friendly celebration features costume contests with KSON’s John & Tammy, carnival games, trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and more.

EASLAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Super Dentists will welcome the community to its 26th Annual Spooktacular Event on Saturday, October 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Super Dentists’ Eastlake office in Chula Vista . The free event invites families for a fun, safe afternoon of costumes, carnival-style activities, live entertainment, local vendors, giveaways, and meet-and-greets with The Super Dentists superheroes.“For more than two decades, our Halloween Spooktacular has been about bringing families together for smiles, laughter, and community,” said a spokesperson for The Super Dentists. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition with a bigger-than-ever celebration—welcoming new friends and longtime patients for an afternoon of safe fun and festive memories.”Attendees can look forward to both individual and family costume contests—judged by John and Tammy from KSON—along with carnival games, trick-or-treating, face painting, festive photo ops, and live entertainment. Local vendors and food trucks will be on-site, and the first 100 attendees will receive a special tote bag. Guests can also take office tours and meet The Super Dentists’ superhero characters.Beyond the fun, the Spooktacular underscores The Super Dentists’ commitment to community engagement and family wellness. By offering a welcoming space for seasonal festivities, the practice aims to help parents create positive, lasting associations with dental care while giving kids a safe and exciting way to celebrate Halloween.Event DetailsEvent: 26th Annual Halloween Spooktacular hosted by The Super DentistsDate & Time: Saturday, October 25th, 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.Location: The Super Dentists — Eastlake Office, 2226 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91915Admission: Free and open to the publicHighlights & Activities:Costume contests for both individuals and families (guest judges: John & Tammy from KSON)Carnival gamesTrick-or-treatingFace paintingFestive photo boothLive entertainmentLocal vendors and food trucksPrizes and giveaways (tote bags for the first 100 attendees)Meet-and-greets with The Super Dentists superheroesOffice toursAbout The Super DentistsThe Super Dentists is a leading pediatric dentistry and orthodontics practice serving families across San Diego County. Known for its kid-friendly environments, advanced dental technology, and commitment to patient education, The Super Dentists helps children and teens build healthy, confident smiles. The practice is dedicated to delivering exceptional care while creating positive, memorable dental experiences for the whole family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.