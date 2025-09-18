REYA Communications Appointed US and UK PR Agency of Record for Villa Portfolio, Destinations in Paradise

Destinations in Paradise Logo Hale 'O Ka La, Big Island Hawaii Casa Bellamar, Mexico Hale 'O Ka La, Big Island Hawaii Interior Chateau Frolic, Mendocino, California

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA) proudly announces its appointment as the U.S. and U.K. Public Relations Agency of Record for Destinations In Paradise , a refined collection of private luxury villas offering immersive stays in Hawaii, Mexico and California. As the brand continues to elevate the standard for high-end vacation rentals, this partnership will spotlight its portfolio of coastal escapes defined by personalized service, exclusivity, and local soul.Destinations in Paradise offers a distinct alternative to traditional luxury hospitality, one where guests enjoy exclusive access to oceanfront villas and desert hideaways, with the flexibility to customize their level of service. While Casa Bellamar in Los Cabos comes fully staffed, Hale ‘O Ka La in Hawaii and Chateau Frolic in Mendocino offer optional staff add-ons or the freedom to bring in your own private team. From the Big Island of Hawaii and the secluded shores of East Cape Cabo, to the rugged coastline of Northern California, these stunning properties blend architectural elegance with an immersive sense of place.Their portfolio counts with the following villas: Hale ‘O Ka La – Big Island, Hawaii : Following an $9 million renovation, this 5,358-square-foot estate within the Mauna Kea Resort was completely rebuilt after the 2023 coastline fires. What began as a loss became an opportunity to create something even more meaningful. The reimagined Hale ‘O Ka La now features lighter finishes, hand-applied plaster walls, and a thoughtfully redesigned kitchen anchored by a Neolith island and copper accents salvaged from the original roof. Outdoors, a saltwater pool, waterslide, swim-up bar, and waterfall grotto complete the private resort-style experience. Managed exclusively by LUVA, Hawaii’s premier villa management company, guests can enjoy full-service cleaning, private chefs, and access to resort amenities upon request.Casa Bellamar – East Cape, Los Cabos: A solar-powered oceanfront villa with room for 20 guests across eight bedrooms, Casa Bellamar boasts a beachfront pool, private tennis court, butler and chef service, and direct beach access. Perfect for destination weddings and extended family stays, the villa is managed by Cabo Luna, ensuring seamless service and personalized attention.Chateau Frolic – Mendocino Coast, California: Perched on the dramatic Pacific coastline, this 6,385-square-foot cliffside retreat includes four intimate bedroom suites, a chef’s kitchen, an art gallery, a wine cellar, and expansive decks. Ideally located near the charming town of Mendocino, the towering redwood forests and the boutique wineries of Anderson Valley, Chateau Frolic offers a secluded, design-forward escape that captures the natural beauty and cultural richness of Northern California.“We’re thrilled to be expanding our work in the villa space with Destinations in Paradise, which calls for a distinct strategy and sensibility, especially at this caliber and price point,” said Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder of REYA Communications. “We’re proud that more and more villa owners are trusting REYA to tell their stories and position their properties within the luxury travel media landscape.”With a proven track record of amplifying independent, luxury hospitality travel brands, REYA Communications is recognized as one of the top global PR agencies by PR Week. Through its innovative, digitally-driven approach, REYA continues to shape the narrative around luxury villa travel and bespoke private stays.

