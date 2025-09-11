B&S Consulting Launches 'CPR for Cars' Membership to Cover Auto Payments During Extended Repairs

New program helps drivers stay current on car payments when vehicles are in the shop for 7–90 days for recalls, breakdowns, or accidents.

IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&S Consulting today announced the launch of CPR for Cars, a new automotive aftermarket membership designed to provide financial relief for vehicle owners when unexpected repairs, accidents, or recalls leave their cars in the shop for extended periods.

The membership covers a member’s car payment when their vehicle remains out of service for 7 to 90 days due to a qualifying event. Unlike traditional insurance or warranty programs, CPR for Cars is structured as a membership benefit, making it accessible through multiple distribution channels, including auto dealers, banks, credit unions, and large employers offering employee benefits. Go back up to 16 months and generate new revenue streams.

Addressing a Common Consumer Challenge

For millions of drivers, the financial burden of paying for a car that cannot be driven is a significant concern. According to industry data, U.S. vehicle owners face millions of recalls each year, while repair times for major mechanical issues or accidents can extend for weeks/months. CPR for Cars was designed to ease this strain by ensuring that consumers remain current on their car payments during these disruptions.

A B&S Consulting spokesperson explained: “Our goal is to give drivers peace of mind and help partners create new revenue streams. This membership was built to support consumers at moments when they need it most, while providing banks, credit unions, dealers, lenders, large corporations, independent insurance agents, and employers a unique way to add measurable value.”

Benefits for Distribution Partners

Beyond consumer protection, CPR for Cars offers economic benefits for partners in the automotive and financial sectors. Auto dealers can increase gross profit and goodwill by offering the program at the point of sale, while banks and credit unions can strengthen customer relationships by embedding CPR for Cars into loan portfolios. Large employers also have the opportunity to provide CPR for Cars as part of their employee benefit packages, reinforcing their commitment to workforce financial wellness.

Distinct Program Features

-Coverage window: Car payments are covered when vehicles are in repair shops for 7–90 days due to qualifying events.

-Qualifying triggers: Recalls, accidents, and mechanical breakdowns.

-Membership model: Offered as a subscription benefit, not as insurance.

-Partner flexibility: Available for distribution by automotive dealers, lenders, and enterprise HR teams.

-Retroactive programming: Partners can extend eligibility up to 16 months

Market Context and Opportunity

With the automotive industry facing increasing complexity in repair times and rising vehicle costs, consumers are seeking innovative solutions that provide financial stability. B&S Consulting positions CPR for Cars as a category-creating product that bridges this gap.

The program also aligns with trends in employee benefits, where companies are expanding beyond healthcare and retirement to include financial resilience products that help workers manage life’s unexpected events.

Invitation to Engage

B&S Consulting is currently welcoming new partnerships with:

-Auto dealers are looking to increase gross profit and deliver consumer confidence at the point of sale.

-Banks and credit unions are seeking to expand product offerings and build goodwill with borrowers.

-Large employers are aiming to integrate CPR for Cars into employee benefits programs.

Interested organizations can learn more at www.CPRforCars.com.

About B&S Consulting

B&S Consulting is a marketing and sales company focused on creating innovative networking that improves consumer resilience and generates value for partners in the automotive, financial, and enterprise sectors. The company’s flagship program, CPR for Cars, provides car payment relief during extended repair periods, offering peace of mind to drivers and new revenue opportunities to its distribution partners.

