Local Entrepreneur Brings Kitchen Guard to Louisville, Protecting the Heart of the City’s Dining Scene

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the fast-growing national franchise specializing in commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire prevention, is proud to announce the launch of Kitchen Guard of Louisville, Kentucky. The franchise is owned and operated by Amanda Rosa, a dedicated entrepreneur with a background in advertising and a deep passion for serving her community.

Originally from Chicago, Amanda moved to Louisville with her husband in 2008. Over the years, they fell in love with the city’s charm, warmth, and strong sense of community. With a desire to build something of her own—and give back to the place she now proudly calls home—Amanda began exploring franchise opportunities. When she discovered Kitchen Guard, it checked every box: a B2B model, a mission rooted in safety and compliance, and a strong support network.

“Louisville’s restaurants are the heart of this community—they’re where we celebrate, where we gather, and where we make memories,” said Amanda. “I opened Kitchen Guard to help protect those places. We’re here to keep kitchens safe, staff protected, and businesses thriving.”

Amanda brings her professional experience in advertising to the B2B space, combining creative communication with operational excellence. Together, she is supported by a talented team that makes these efforts possible: Chad Barnes, a Fire & Life Safety Consultant (FLSC); Erick Crawford, serving as Foreman; and Sammy Morgan, a skilled technician.

“I absolutely treasure the team we have assembled thus far,” said Amanda. “Each of them has trained extensively at the company’s San Diego headquarters under some of the best in the business. I am fortunate to have such an amazing group—one that blends expertise, dedication, and integrity into the foundation of the company’s success.”

Kitchen Guard of Louisville will offer a comprehensive range of services to local restaurants, hotels, and commercial foodservice operations, including:

- NFPA 96-Compliant Exhaust and Hood System Cleaning

- Grease Filter Exchange Services

- Fire Suppression System Maintenance and Inspections

- Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions

Amanda is especially focused on supporting Louisville’s beloved family-owned restaurants—businesses she says reflect the same values of hard work, legacy, and service that drive her own.

“Too many kitchens are at risk of grease fires and shutdowns due to overlooked maintenance,” said Amanda. “Kitchen Guard provides the tools, training, and technology to stop those problems before they start.”

In a city known for its hospitality, Amanda is stepping in to make sure its kitchens stay safe and open. Recent local incidents underscore the urgency of Amanda’s mission.

El Nopalito, a beloved Mexican restaurant just across state lines, suffered a major kitchen and roof fire on the morning of August 30, 2025. The blaze, which quickly spread through the kitchen and the roof, led to significant structural damage, including collapsed ceilings and charred walls.

Amanda credits the Kitchen Guard franchise family for helping her make the leap into ownership and building a business rooted in service.

“The support from the Kitchen Guard network has been incredible. It’s more than a franchise—it’s a community,” she added.

Kitchen Guard of Louisville is officially open for service and currently accepting clients across the region. For more information, contact Amanda Rosa at 502-418-8095.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 101 franchised territories awarded in only 14 months, starting in April 2024. For more information about Kitchen Guard, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

