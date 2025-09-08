Kimberly Watkins Recognized by Influential Women 2025

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Influential Women is proud to spotlight Kimberly Watkins in its 2025 feature, honoring her as an accomplished Senior Business Development Consultant with the Accident Fund Insurance Company of America. With over a decade of expertise in workers’ compensation underwriting, B2B marketing, and client relationship management, her contributions to the insurance industry are both significant and inspiring.Kimberly holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in International Business from LSU Shreveport. During her academic journey, she was recognized for her leadership excellence through The Society of Collegiate Leadership & Success and The National Society of Leadership and Success.As a licensed Property & Casualty Insurance Agent, Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR), and Certified Authority on Workers’ Compensation (CAWC), Kimberly adeptly blends technical insurance knowledge with strategic business development skills. Her career at leading insurance organizations is marked by excellence in sales, negotiation, and market expansion, where she consistently delivers value-driven solutions for her clients.Reflecting on her journey, Kimberly attributes her success to the invaluable mentorship she received along the way. “It took ambition, dedication, listening, and executing,” she states. Emphasizing the importance of integrity, she shares the best career advice she has ever received: “Always maintain honesty and integrity, and take responsibility for your mistakes. Understand that not everyone will like you, and that’s okay—stay focused on doing the right thing.”For young women entering the insurance industry, Kimberly advises seeking out a mentor early in their careers. “The guidance, support, and perspective of someone experienced in the industry can be invaluable to your growth and success,” she asserts.In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, Kimberly recognizes the impact of advanced technology on the insurance industry. “While technology offers quick solutions without human interaction, it can strain business relationships. Balancing technology with human interaction is essential for creating a desirable customer experience,” she explains.Passionate about building strong partnerships and enhancing service delivery, Kimberly Watkins is committed to empowering businesses to navigate workers’ compensation with confidence while driving measurable growth for her organization. Influential Women celebrates her not only for these professional accomplishments but also for her lasting impact and leadership.Learn More about Kimberly Watkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/kimberly-watkins Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

