Asian Health & Beauty Leader NutriWorks™ Joins 2025 Emmys Week with Innovative Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following multiple national and international product launches, as well as an upcoming appearance at the ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, Asian beauty industry disruptor NutriWorks, creator of the clinically-proven Patch-It® product line, is headed to this year’s Emmys Week in Los Angeles as part of the event’s luxurious celebrity grab bags.

Set for September 11th in Beverly Hills, Emmys Week will welcome reality TV stars, soap opera stars, Emmy nominees, producers, directors, and more. All celebrity attendees will be gifted swag bags provided by CapAquarius Media through repeated partnership with ¨The Marianna Group,¨with guests receiving exclusive products renowned for their uniqueness, high-quality, and focus on healthier, more beautiful lifestyles. NutriWorks' three DIY reflexology patch varieties, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow, will join American icons as they enjoy the festivities and relax in style, promoting natural recovery and wellness along the way.

“Our inclusion in Emmys Week is a beautiful reflection of increased consumer interest across the United States market, one that is a clear sign of a growing trend,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “We are honored to be among the selected brands providing a taste of luxury and comfort to guests from across the nation’s most beloved industry, and we look forward to seeing their transformations internally and externally across social media.”

Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar and tourmaline, NutriWorks’ Rest, Flow, and Glow series are simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body’s healing processes:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to Everyday Health, reflexology’s powerful influence has been felt globally, with it becoming a relied upon complementary therapy in modern times to aid in pain relief, sleep issues, digestive issues, and more. Similar to acupressure, a fellow technique drawn from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), foot reflexology safely targets specific points to elicit a myriad of healing benefits, all without the use of questionable chemicals.

Wong added, “External beauty begins from within. A core part of our philosophy is that when you feel your best internally, your natural radiance and beauty come out for all to see. As more American consumers seek natural options to improve their daily life, we are more than ready to provide the support and care they deserve.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of RestoreGlow costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

