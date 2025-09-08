Australia Adventure Tourism Market Growing at 21.0% CAGR to Hit USD 33.51 Billion by 2030

Based on activity, the land-based activity segment is expected to dominate the Australia Adventure Tourism Market through 2021-2027.

The Australia adventure tourism market size was valued at $22,370 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach the market value of $33,519 million by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Adventure Tourism Market," The adventure tourism market was valued at $366.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4598.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2032.Adventurous tourism is a type of travel that incorporates cultural exchange, outdoor activities, and physical exertion. It entails risky travel and discovery, and it may necessitate physical strength and specific talents. In addition, adventurous travel entails interacting with and connecting with different landscapes and cultures. According to these criteria, adventure tourism has piqued the curiosity of individuals from all walks of life. Traveling decreases mental stress, tension, and anxiety, resulting in the exponential rise of the adventure tourism market demand. Furthermore, it provides an excellent escape for city dwellers."The factors that promote the growth of the travel & tourism industry include changes in lifestyle, an increase in tourism promotion, and a surge in the accessibility of transport facilities"𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1604 The growth of the adventure tourism market size is attributed to the presence of an attractive landscape and the availability of a large variety of activities within different cities of the country. Furthermore, strategic marketing initiatives taken by players in the industry coupled with an increase in government initiatives to promote tourism drives the adventure tourism market growth of the country. However, risks involved in adventure traveling and unpredictable weather conditions act as a hindrance to the growth of the adventure tourism industry in Australia. These factors might lead to the failure of adventure tourism, thereby hampering the growth of the market. However, the increase in social media networking and growing popularity of travel blogging/video logging on the social media platforms such as Instagram, and Twitter is further expected to pique the interest of travelers around the world. This is expected to increase the popularity of adventure tourism, making way for the growth of the tourism industry in the coming years.Furthermore, travelers choose unique and exotic vacation places to get away from their hectic daily schedules and obtain useful experiences. Exotic countries with a strong cuisine culture are important characteristics that people evaluate when deciding where to vacation. Regions with a wide variety of food, drinks, and activities have been rated as adventure top choices for travelers. Furthermore, there is a growth in popularity in culturally and traditionally intriguing destinations among affluent tourists, owing to an increase in desire of the people to learn and comprehend the local culture.The adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of traveler, age group, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. On the basis of activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. On the basis of type of traveler, the market has been classified into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. On the basis of age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30–41 years, 42–49 years, and 50 years & above. On the basis of sales channel, the market is bifurcated into travel agents and direct. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dc80c1b3e9d671284b344c710ae2bbbb On the basis of type, the soft segment accounted for the majroity of the adventure tourism market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment may be attributed to activities in this category having moderate to low-risk levels, and thus being highly popular among adventure grazers, adventurers, and adventure enthusiasts who make up the bulk of the traveler profile.As per adventure tourism market analysis, on the basis of activity, the land-based activity segment was the most prominent category accounting for the highest share in 2022. The growth in this segment may be attributed to the fact that these activities are easy to do and are quite economical compared to the other activities. However, the air-based activity segment is expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period.On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the highest contributor to the adventure tourism market in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The family segment is expected to witness modest growth throughout the forecast period.Key findings of the studyBased on type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.Based on activity, the land-based activity segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2027.Based on type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest growing market segment.Based on age group, the 30-41 years segment was the dominant segment in 2019.Based on the sales channel, direct was the most prominent segment in 2019.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12705 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current Australia adventure tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Australia adventure tourism market opportunities.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Semiconductor Bonding Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-bonding-market-A31532 Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wide-bandgap-semiconductors-market Semiconductor IP Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-ip-market Semiconductor Foundry Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-foundry-market-A124887

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.