Rising Electric Vehicle Sales Drive Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market to $2 Bn by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug -In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032" The global acoustic vehicle alert system market size was valued at $653 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.The Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with regulatory mandates to enhance pedestrian safety. These systems produce artificial sounds to alert road users of the presence of otherwise quiet vehicles, addressing safety concerns in urban and residential areas. As governments enforce stringent safety standards and automotive OEMs prioritize advanced technologies, the demand for AVAS is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A274060 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. Driver-Regulatory Push for SafetyStringent government regulations mandating the integration of AVAS in electric and hybrid vehicles are a primary driver of market growth. Safety agencies worldwide, including the U.S. NHTSA and the European Commission, have mandated these systems to protect pedestrians and cyclists from potential accidents caused by low-noise vehicles.2. Driver-Rising EV AdoptionThe surge in electric and hybrid vehicle adoption globally is fueling demand for AVAS. As these vehicles operate more quietly compared to traditional combustion engines, manufacturers are increasingly equipping them with artificial sound systems to meet compliance and enhance road safety.3. Restraint-High Integration CostsDespite strong regulatory support, the high cost of integrating AVAS into vehicles may restrain adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Smaller manufacturers may face challenges in balancing affordability with compliance.4. Opportunity-Technological AdvancementsThe integration of AI and sound design technologies presents opportunities for creating customizable and brand-specific AVAS solutions. Automakers are exploring advanced sound signatures to enhance user experience while ensuring compliance with safety mandates.5. Trend-Urbanization and Smart Mobility GrowthRapid urbanization and the shift towards smart mobility solutions are shaping the AVAS market. Increased pedestrian density in cities and rising demand for connected vehicle systems are boosting the adoption of intelligent AVAS features that can adapt to environments and improve situational awareness.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A274060 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The acoustic vehicle alert system market analysis is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers), propulsion type (battery electric, hybrid electric), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket). Passenger cars dominate due to regulatory enforcement, while battery electric vehicles represent the fastest-growing segment driven by global EV penetration.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America and Europe lead the market, supported by strict safety regulations, rapid EV adoption, and proactive government initiatives. The U.S. and EU member states have already mandated AVAS in electric and hybrid vehicles, making these regions mature markets for technology providers.Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by booming EV sales in China, Japan, and South Korea. Supportive government policies, investments in EV infrastructure, and the rising emphasis on road safety are fostering significant opportunities for AVAS adoption across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆:𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The AVAS market is highly competitive with the presence of global players such as Continental AG, Harman International, Denso Corporation, Brigade Electronics, and Daimler AG. These companies are investing in R&D to deliver innovative solutions with advanced sound engineering and compliance features.Strategic partnerships, mergers, and collaborations with EV manufacturers are common strategies to strengthen market presence. Companies are also focusing on developing customizable AVAS systems that align with vehicle branding, enhancing both safety and consumer appeal.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Global AVAS demand is primarily driven by government regulations for EV safety compliance.• Passenger cars dominate the segment, while battery electric vehicles are the fastest-growing category.• North America and Europe are mature markets, while Asia-Pacific offers the strongest growth potential.• Integration cost remains a barrier, but innovations in AI-driven sound design are creating new opportunities.• Competitive landscape is shaped by R&D, partnerships, and customizable sound solutions.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Vehicle Emission Testers MarketAutomotive Engineering Services MarketAutomotive Airbag Inflator MarketAutomotive Grade Inductors MarketAutomotive Digital Services MarketAutomotive Central Locking Market

