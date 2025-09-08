Sunlit Horizons: Bonita Springs Unveils Premier Senior Living in Santa Clara

The community delivers an exceptional array of services and lifestyle options tailored to individual needs.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonita Springs Healthcare Services , a distinguished provider of compassionate senior care, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest senior living community in the heart of Santa Clara, California. Strategically situated near major medical centers and cultural attractions, the 120-bed community offers residents the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and connectivity. Designed with resident well-being in mind, the campus features landscaped courtyards, an on-site café, and easy access to nearby parks, embodying the essence of senior living in Santa Clara, CA.The community delivers an exceptional array of services and lifestyle options tailored to individual needs. Residents benefit from personalized wellness plans developed in collaboration with licensed nurses and on-call physicians, ensuring continuity of care and peace of mind. Culinary offerings include chef-designed menus that cater to dietary restrictions without compromising flavor or nutrition. Engaging activities—from art workshops to technology classes—foster social connection and lifelong learning.Emphasizing holistic support, Bonita Springs Healthcare Services incorporates advanced memory-care programming led by certified dementia specialists, alongside physical therapy and rehabilitative services in a dedicated wellness center. Regular health screenings, scheduled transportation, and family education seminars underscore a commitment to active aging and family partnership. The community’s resident-to-staff ratio exceeds regional norms, guaranteeing attentive service and genuine relationships.For more information or to learn more about this premier senior living community, please contact their leasing office at (408) 413-0525.About Bonita Springs Healthcare Services: Bonita Springs Healthcare Services has been a leader in senior care in California for over 25 years. With a reputation for innovative programs and unwavering dedication, the organization operates multiple campuses specializing in independent living, assisted living, memory care, and rehabilitative therapy. Bonita Springs is committed to enriching lives through person-centered care, evidence-based practices, and vibrant community engagement.Company name: Bonita Springs Healthcare ServicesAddress: 8545 Monterey Rd, Gilroy, CA 95020, United StatesCity: GilroyState: CaliforniaZip code: 95020Phone number: (408) 413-0525.

