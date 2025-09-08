BPX Business Gap Analysis Identifies 30% Operational Inefficiency in MENA Manufacturing Sector

BPX study reveals MENA manufacturing faces 30% inefficiency, driving lost productivity, delays, and underused human capital

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A surprising revelation from a recent business process study performed by Business Process Xperts (BPX) shows that the MENA region's manufacturing sector has an average of 30% inefficiency around their core business processes. This inability to close the gap on this level of inefficiency is costing manufacturers significantly in lost productivity, delayed deliveries, and under-leveraging human capital.In a structured as is process analysis, and after following a strategic as is to be 𝗴𝗮𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 , BPX identified significant process breaks and inefficiencies across supply chain workflows, production cycles, and vendor coordination.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ "This analysis should be a wake up call," stated Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX. "What we are talking about is much deeper than simple inefficiencies, we are talking about systemic visibility and outdated workflows, and reactive planning processes that are reducing the region's competitiveness on the world stage. If manufacturers use good business processes and analytic methodologies there is an opportunity to regain 25-30% of their operating capacity without any capital investment."BPX is recognized for its robust expertise in business process analysis and process analysis and improvement. With the use of a combination of process analysis improvement tools, and interviewing stakeholders, BPX's business process analysts were able to map the current state of workflows and identify bottlenecks, duplication of tasks, and deficiencies in automation.Co-founder Rupal Agarwal, emphasized the element of proactive change. "It's not all about automation or digital transformation - it's more about the ability to understand the 'why' behind every component of a process. That's the true value of a skilled 𝗴𝗮𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 . In tandem with the management team, we design a realistic envisioned or 'to-be' state change that will be the catalyst for longer-term happenings."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ One of the key findings of the report was that over 40% of the organizations they visited were utilizing legacy systems that offered no ability to facilitate enterprise integration across departments. As there is no integrated view, typically the management team is faced with making decisions, based on old or partial information. What business process analysts offer is bridging that lack of visibility.BPX has produced a thorough report to outline the 𝗿𝗲-𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 through lean methodology, role re-definition, and real-time data observation. Organizations should be able to conduct thorough analysis and improvement of their processes while concurrently reducing lead times and redistributing resources in real time to lead to a better experience for their customers. Continued focus on tangible results and collaboration across key functional areas uniquely positions BPX in the market of business process analysis, review, and operational excellence consulting throughout the MENA region.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX) is an international consulting company that helps businesses thrive through streamlined operations, process excellence, and digital transformation. BPX has experience in many industries and specializes in business analysis and process management, SOP development, ERP transformation planning, and operational efficiency.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

