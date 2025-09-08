Bonita Springs Healthcare Services Unveils Premier Assisted Living Facility in Santa Clara

Safety and personalized attention are at the core of Bonita Springs’ philosophy. Licensed nurses and certified caregivers provide 24/7 support.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonita Springs Healthcare Services , a leading provider of senior care solutions, proudly announces the opening of its new assisted living facility in Santa Clara, California. Strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley, this state-of-the-art community offers older adults a welcoming environment just minutes from downtown Santa Clara and major healthcare centers. With easy access to local amenities, residents benefit from both tranquil surroundings and the convenience of urban living.Designed to exceed industry standards for comfort and safety, the facility features private and companion suites, chef-prepared meals, and on-site wellness programming tailored to individual needs. A dedicated concierge team coordinates daily activities—ranging from fitness classes and social events to cultural outings—ensuring every resident remains engaged and active. Memory care accommodations are available for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, complete with secure indoor and outdoor spaces for therapeutic strolls.Safety and personalized attention are at the core of Bonita Springs’ philosophy. Licensed nurses and certified caregivers provide 24/7 support, while licensed physical and occupational therapists offer on-site rehabilitation services. The community’s modern design incorporates fall-preventive flooring, emergency response systems, and centralized monitoring to give families peace of mind. Residents also enjoy landscaped courtyards, a salon and spa, and private dining rooms for family gatherings.For more information / To learn more about assisted living facility services, please contact their leasing office at (408) 413-0525.About Bonita Springs Healthcare Services: Bonita Springs Healthcare Services is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized senior care through a continuum of services—including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. With a focus on dignity, respect, and resident-centered programming, Bonita Springs empowers older adults to thrive in a supportive, engaging community.Company name: Bonita Springs Healthcare ServicesAddress: 8545 Monterey Rd, Gilroy, CA 95020, United StatesCity: GilroyState: CaliforniaZip code: 95020Phone number: (408) 413-0525.

