Real World Data (RWD) Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Real World Data (RWD) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Real World Data (RWD) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Real World Data (RWD) Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for real world data (RWD) has seen a rapid expansion. The projections indicate a growth from $1.73 billion in 2024 to reach $2.01 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This considerable growth during the historic period could be due to factors such as increased use of electronic health records, a greater focus on value-based care, surging demand for post-marketing surveillance, a rise in the number of chronic disease instances, and the expanding availability of wearable health technology.

In the coming years, the real world data (RWD) market is predicted to experience a substantial rise. It is projected to increase to $3.64 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Factors contributing to growth in the predicted period include a burgeoning demand for individualized medicine, an increase in real-world evidence (RWE) applications to regulatory bodies, a heightening focus on patient-specific outcomes, a greater infiltration of telehealth services, and an amplified focus on real-time patient monitoring. Upcoming trends within the forecasted period encompass the creation of interoperable systems, alignment with genomic and biomarker data, breakthroughs in real-time data analysis, advances in decentralized clinical trials, and progress in data visualization tools.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Real World Data (RWD) Market?

The continuous increase in the use of electronic health records is projected to drive the growth of the real-world data (RWD) market. Electronic health records, which are digital copies of a patient's medical history, are used to store and manage extensive medical data to enhance care coordination and decision-making. The growing use of electronic health records primarily aims at enhancing patient care and safety since they allow precise, real-time access to patient data, minimize medical inaccuracies, and improve clinical decision-making. Real-world data improves electronic health records by offering insights into patient outcomes and treatment effectiveness in practical clinical situations, backing more personalized and evidence-based care. For example, in June 2022, the Department of Health and Social Care, a government department based in the UK, reported that by March 2025, all NHS trusts had switched to electronic health records, a noticeable increase from the 90% adoption rate recorded in December 2023. As a result, the growing use of electronic health records is propelling the expansion of the real-world data market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Real World Data (RWD) Market?

Major players in the Real World Data (RWD) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Syneos Health Inc.

• Parexel International Corporation

• Revvity Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Datavant Inc.

• Palantir Technologies Inc.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Real World Data (RWD) Market?

Key players in the real-world data (RWD) market are prioritizing the development of novel solutions such as unified analysis-ready datasets to improve the efficiency of evidence production and expedite clinical decision-making. A unified analysis-ready dataset consists of a refined, standardized, and unified dataset from several sources, which can be immediately utilized for examination without necessitating further preprocessing. In January 2025, Carelon Research, Inc., a US-based healthcare research firm, rolled out Carelon Real World Data - an all-inclusive, analysis-ready dataset purposely built to boost the creation of healthcare evidence. This dataset supplies a thorough, analysis-ready tool that amalgamates closed claims with electronic health records, recording extensive details about patients, providers, and payers. It incorporates enhanced data on areas such as oncology, lab findings, race and ethnicity, and social determinants of health. The dataset is rooted in years of research and custom-designed to cater to particular research needs, advocating for evidence generation in all therapeutic sectors for life sciences groups.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Real World Data (RWD) Market

The real world data (rwd) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Services, Datasets

2) By Application: Drug Development And Approvals, Market Access And Reimbursement And Coverage Decisions, Post-Market Surveillance, Clinical Research, Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Government Agencies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Services: Data Collection Services, Data Integration And Management Services, Data Analytics And Visualization Services, Data Validation And Standardization Services, Regulatory Compliance And Consulting Services

2) By Datasets: Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Electronic Health Records, Patient-Generated Health Data, Laboratory And Diagnostic Data, Genomic Data

Global Real World Data (RWD) Market - Regional Insights

In the Real World Data (RWD) Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading market in 2024. Anticipations point towards Asia-Pacific becoming the most rapidly growing region during the forecast period. The report includes other regions as well: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

