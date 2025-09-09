Real Estate Advisory Service Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Real Estate Advisory Service Global Market Report 2025

Real Estate Advisory Service Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The scale of the real estate advisory service market has robustly expanded over the prior years. The market, valued at $27.25 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $29.44 billion in 2025, reflecting an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic expansion has been fueled by increased urbanization, appreciation of property prices, amplified foreign investment, the emergence of institutional investors, and the surge in regulatory intricacies.

The projection for the real estate advisory service market indicates significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $39.57 billion by the year 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this anticipated rise within the forecast period include the growing requirement for commercial spaces, infrastructural development, augmenting overseas investments, continuous evolution of regulatory guidelines, as well as an increased emphasis on sustainability and ESG compliance. Key trends expected within this forecast period consist of the uptake of AI-based property analytics, the combination of virtual and augmented reality for property visualization, the utilization of blockchain for safe transactions, improvement in data-based decision processes, and the application of automation in valuation models.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Real Estate Advisory Service Market?

The real estate advisory service market is poised to grow in light of the increasing number of real estate projects. These projects involve the construction or renovation of residential or commercial properties. Rapid urbanization primarily drives the rise of such projects, leading to a heightened demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure in expanding urban areas. Real estate advisory services support these projects by providing expert advice on aspects such as planning, investment, compliance, and market tactics to facilitate successful development and implementation. For example, in the March quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government administration based in Australia, announced that properties under construction rose to 240,813, a notable increase from 240,065 in 2022. Within this group, 103,778 were new homes, an increase from the previous year's 101,240. Consequently, the surge in real estate projects is fueling the expansion of the real estate advisory service market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Real Estate Advisory Service Market?

Major players in the Real Estate Advisory Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC)

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Knight Frank LLP

• CapitaLand Investment Limited

• Cushman & Wakefield plc

• BNP Paribas Real Estate S.A.

• Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

• Transwestern Commercial Services LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Real Estate Advisory Service Market?

Leading businesses in the real estate advisory service market are turning their attention to the creation of an advanced advisory platform. The goal is to optimize property deals, improve client involvement, present personalized investment data, and supply comprehensive support through digitized and data-based solutions. An advisory platform uses technology to provide expert counsel and individualized assistance for users to make smart, informed choices. For example, in April 2025, Grahm, a real estate firm situated in India, revealed a real estate advisory platform in Bengaluru, with the intent of revolutionizing the process of home buying in India. Providing comprehensive, cost-free services, it creates a link between buyers, builders, and lenders through customized advice, legal and financial assistance, and after-sales services. By partnering on over 350 projects with more than 100 developers, the platform plans to venture into seven additional cities capturing 10% of the residential market within three years. Grahm is also targeting to support a vast, interconnected society of homeowners with bespoke lifestyle solutions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Real Estate Advisory Service Market Growth

The real estate advisory service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Investment Advisory, Transaction Advisory, Valuation And Appraisal, Strategic Consulting, Other Service Types

2) By Client Type: Individual Clients, Corporate Clients, Institutional Investors, Government Agencies

3) By Investment Goal: Capital Appreciation, Rental Income Generation, Diversification Of Portfolio, Tax Benefits, Wealth Preservation

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Investment Advisory: Portfolio Strategy Development, Capital Markets Advisory, Real Estate Asset Allocation, Risk Assessment and Management, Due Diligence Services

2) By Transaction Advisory: Buy-Side Advisory, Sell-Side Advisory, Lease Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions Support, Deal Structuring

3) By Valuation And Appraisal: Commercial Property Valuation, Residential Property Valuation, Industrial Property Appraisal, Land Valuation, Financial Reporting Valuation

4) By Strategic Consulting: Urban And Regional Planning, Real Estate Market Research And Forecasting, Development Strategy And Planning, Regulatory And Zoning Advisory, Sustainability And Green Building Advisory, Location Strategy And Site Selection

5) By Other Service Types: Feasibility Studies, Market Research and Analysis, Legal and Regulatory Compliance Advisory, Property Development Advisory, Sustainability and ESG Advisory

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Real Estate Advisory Service Market By 2025?

In the 2024 Real Estate Advisory Service Global Market Report, North America stood as the leading region. It is projected that the most rapid growth will be seen in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

