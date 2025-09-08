Dunham House to Partner with CrossMed for Medical Staffing

Dunham House will provide combat-wounded veterans with top-level care and a supportive community where they can live with dignity and independence

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunham House, a first-of-its-kind, transformational initiative for combat-wounded veterans in need of long-term residential-centered care for their wounds, will partner with Omaha-based CrossMed for medical staffing.Omaha-based CrossMed specializes in connecting traveling healthcare professionals with exceptional travel assignments across the nation. CrossMed’s team helps healthcare professionals explore travel opportunities in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities – all while offering personalized support throughout the process.“CrossMed is guided by core values of being humble, accountable, and relentless. These are attributes we seek in partners prior to veterans moving into Dunham House in fall 2026,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.Dunham House will be situated on a scenic 40-acre site in north Omaha, allowing for multi-phase construction. The $13.9 million project will serve as a long-term residential community for 30 veterans who require supportive care while seeking to maintain their independence.The single-story complex will span approximately 27,500 square feet. It will house assisted living -style one-bedroom apartments along with specialized units for residents with greater physical needs. In addition to personalized care, residents will benefit from community-focused spaces, such as a great room, dining area, fitness center, and memorial plaza.Dunham House is an initiative and project development with Omaha-based nonprofit Wounded Warriors Family Support. It will be part of the Wounded Warriors Family Support programming and operational scope. Donors can help build Dunham House for $25 a month. A commitment to donate $25 monthly builds 1 square foot.About Dunham HouseDunham House will provide combat-wounded veterans with top-level care and a supportive community where they can live with dignity and independence. Dunham House includes housing and amenities to accommodate 30 veterans in Omaha, Nebraska. Dunham House is an initiative and project development with Omaha-based nonprofit Wounded Warriors Family Support. For more information about Dunham House, visit www.dunhamhouse.org About Wounded Warriors Family SupportWounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. Combat veterans run this organization for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org Media Contact:Kevin Schuster, PR CounselCell: 402.917.6001Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com

