Smart Logistics Service Market to Reach USD 289.5 Billion by 2035, Fueled by AI, IoT, and Supply Chain Resilience

Smart Logistics Service Market

Prominent players in the market are DHL, Flexport, GXO Logistics, Veho Logistics, Maersk, and others.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Smart Logistics Service Market is entering a dynamic phase of growth, driven by digital transformation, automation, and the demand for resilient supply chains. Valued at USD 93.2 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 289.5 billion by 2035, reflecting a strong CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.With e-commerce, global trade, and last-mile delivery services expanding at an unprecedented pace, smart logistics solutions—including AI-driven route optimization, IoT-enabled fleet tracking, blockchain-based transparency, and robotics—are redefining how goods move from manufacturers to consumers.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market Drivers: Efficiency, Digitalization, and ResilienceRising Demand for Digital-First LogisticsAs global supply chains become increasingly complex, industries are investing heavily in AI, IoT, and big data analytics to optimize operations. From predictive demand forecasting to real-time fleet management, digital-first logistics is helping businesses cut costs, reduce delays, and enhance customer satisfaction.Sustainability as a Core StrategyWith governments tightening carbon emission norms and businesses committing to green goals, smart logistics services are integrating electric fleets, automated warehousing, and carbon-neutral delivery solutions. Sustainability is no longer an add-on but a competitive advantage.Resilience Through AutomationThe COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical disruptions highlighted vulnerabilities in traditional supply chains. Automation, blockchain-led traceability, and cloud-based logistics networks are emerging as vital tools to ensure business continuity and mitigate risks.Competitive LandscapeThe smart logistics service market is dominated by a mix of global leaders and tech-driven disruptors that are continuously innovating to capture growing demand.Prominent players include:DHLFlexportGXO LogisticsVeho LogisticsMaerskOthersThese companies are investing in smart warehouses, AI-powered routing, robotics, and next-gen IT platforms to remain competitive. Their ability to adapt to evolving global trade dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and consumer expectations positions them as leaders in the future of logistics.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Recent DevelopmentsAugust 2025 – TILOG–LOGISTIX 2025: The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with RX Tradex, hosted ASEAN’s largest logistics technology exhibition. The event showcased cutting-edge solutions in warehouse management, material handling, logistics IT, IoT, AI, e-Logistics, and smart robotics.July 2025 – LG Electronics Expansion: LG Electronics (LG) signed an MOU with LogisValley at LG Digital Park, Korea, marking its expansion into the smart logistics sector. Leveraging its smart factory expertise, LG aims to transform logistics networks with advanced automation and digital platforms.These developments reflect the sector’s momentum toward fully integrated, tech-driven ecosystems that ensure speed, efficiency, and sustainability in logistics operations.Regional OutlookUnited States – AI and Robotics Lead the ChargeThe U.S. remains at the forefront of smart logistics adoption, with rapid investments in AI, robotics, and warehouse automation. Rising e-commerce demand is driving significant growth in last-mile delivery innovations.Europe – Sustainability-First ApproachWith stringent carbon-neutral policies, Europe is pushing green logistics, from electric delivery fleets to energy-efficient warehousing. Germany, France, and the Nordics are spearheading adoption.Asia-Pacific – E-Commerce and Smart Warehousing BoomChina, India, and Southeast Asia are witnessing explosive demand for smart warehouses, IoT-based fleet tracking, and e-Logistics solutions. The region’s rapid digital adoption and e-commerce dominance position it as the fastest-growing smart logistics hub.Future Outlook: Connected, Automated, and GreenThe smart logistics service market is poised for a transformational decade, with emerging trends shaping its trajectory:Autonomous Delivery: Drones and driverless vehicles accelerating last-mile efficiency.Blockchain Integration: Secure and transparent cross-border logistics transactions.Smart Warehousing: Robotics and AI systems reducing human error and boosting productivity.Sustainable Logistics: Widespread adoption of green fuels, EV fleets, and carbon-neutral supply chains.By 2035, smart logistics will be the backbone of global trade, ensuring faster, greener, and more resilient supply chains.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Smart Logistics Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/smart-logistics-market Third-party Logistics Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/third-party-logistics-market Global Smart Industries Market: Overview - https://www.factmr.com/report/2955/smart-industries-market IoT in Warehouse Management Market Outlook (2022 to 2032) - https://www.factmr.com/report/iot-in-warehouse-management-market Editor’s NoteThis press release is based on insights from the Fact.MR Smart Logistics Service Market Report, which provides comprehensive coverage of trends, competitive strategies, and growth projections across global and regional markets. 