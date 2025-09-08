Graphy Inc. Showcases continued Shape Memory Aligner interest in the North American market at EAS North America Forum

The World's Legendary Orthodontist, Prof. Ravindra Nanda BDS, MDS, Ph.D. EAS 2025_USA_Group_Photo Key Features of Graphy Shape Memory Aligner® (SMA)

Graphy spotlights SMA innovation and global expansion at EAS North America Forum, marking its strategic debut in the U.S. aligner market.

This forum marks a pivotal step in introducing our Shape Memory Aligner technology to the U.S. market, reinforcing our commitment to advancing digital orthodontics globally.” — Unseob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc., the world’s first company to commercialize 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), reinforced its global leadership at the pilot launch of the European Aligner Society (EAS) North America Forum, held in Seattle, Washington. The event marked Graphy’s U.S. debut at an independent scientific meeting dedicated exclusively to aligner innovation, with 135 orthodontic experts from 12 countries in attendance.At the Seattle forum, Graphy hosted standing-room-only workshops under the theme “Beyond Thermoforming: The New Era of Shape Memory Aligners.” Live demonstrations showcased Graphy’s end-to-end production workflow—including direct 3D printing, curing, and the proprietary “spinner” system—underscoring the speed, precision, and clinical advantages of SMA technology.With Graphy’s recent KOSDAQ listing providing new resources for global expansion, the Seattle event served as a strategic milestone in extending the company’s brand recognition and partnerships into the critical North American market.Among the distinguished orthodontic leaders supporting Graphy’s vision is Professor Ravindra Nanda, distinguished Emeritus Professor at the University of Connecticut and one of the most cited authors in orthodontics and a leading expert in ortho-biomechanics. Prof. Nanda has consistently highlighted the transformative potential of Shape Memory Aligners, emphasizing their ability to redefine treatment efficiency and patient comfort. His continued support reflects growing academic consensus that Graphy’s technology represents the future of orthodontics.In addition to Dr. Nanda’s continued support, Graphy also announced a new partnership with Dr. Matt Nisco, a California-based orthodontist recognized for his work with the ClearTrae Aligner System and Orchestrate 3D. Dr. Nisco, who has collaborated closely with Prof. Nanda, praised the predictability and workflow advantages of Graphy SMA technology. Through this partnership, Graphy will strengthen its clinical network in the United States, accelerating adoption and expanding real-world applications of its aligner system.While aligners remain the flagship product, Graphy continues to build a comprehensive resin portfolio for the dental field—including prosthetics, dentures, mouthguards, and model resins. This positions Graphy not only as an aligner innovator but as an integrated solutions provider for digital dentistry worldwide.Looking Forward“Seattle represents both a beginning and a validation,” said CEO Un-Seob Sim. “We are bringing the future of orthodontics into clinical reality—one that combines advanced material science with practical clinical solutions. With the support of leaders such as Professor Nanda and our new partnership with Dr. Nisco, Graphy is uniquely positioned to shape the global aligner market for years to come.”[About Graphy Inc.]Founded in 2017 in South Korea, Graphy Inc. is a materials science and dental technology company pioneering 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners. The company provides comprehensive resin solutions across orthodontics, prosthetics, and digital dentistry. Graphy’s SMA technology is certified under FDA 510(k), CE Class II, MFDS Class 2, and PMDA Class II, and its products are distributed in over 100 countries worldwide.

