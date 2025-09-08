Industrial Batteries Market Growth Driven by Green Energy & Telecom Expansion

Industrial Batteries Market to Surge to $30.84 Billion by 2030 at 13.2% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled “ Industrial Batteries Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global industrial batteries market size was valued at $9.02 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $30.84 billion by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.Industrial batteries play a pivotal role as energy storage solutions, especially with growing demand in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), battery energy storage (BES) for renewable energy, and electronic devices. Their key applications span across telecom & data communication and energy sectors, supporting critical operations in data centers, grid storage, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12202 ✅ Key Market Drivers 🌱📡The growing focus on eco-friendly energy storage solutions drives the global industrial batteries market forward. Stringent government regulations in countries like China and Japan are pushing industries toward adopting green energy alternatives, in alignment with the Go Green revolution.Moreover, continuous innovation in industrial battery technologies boosts efficiency, providing opportunities for market growth. However, the high price of lithium-ion batteries compared to conventional battery types may limit adoption, particularly for cost-sensitive industries.An interesting trend gaining traction is the growing use of nickel-based batteries in industrial applications. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, nickel-based batteries offer a flat discharge characteristic—a consistent power supply until near depletion. This feature simplifies system designs and contributes to the market's growing demand.🔋 Market Segmentation & Trends by Type, Application, and Region 🌍⚙️By Type of Industrial BatteryThe industrial batteries market includes lithium-ion, nickel-based, and lead-based batteries.In 2020, the lithium-ion battery segment dominated the market, driven by its high load capacity, low emissions, and superior energy efficiency.Nickel-based batteries are expected to grow rapidly due to their competitive pricing and consistent discharge performance.By ApplicationThe telecom & data communication segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%. The demand for reliable power solutions in data centers and expanding telecom infrastructure globally boosts the need for industrial batteries in this sector. Other significant applications include energy storage systems , UPS, equipment power, grid storage, and specialized uses in railways and security.Buy This Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cc427fd2cca967320fbe7ccd078c42d6 By Region 🌏📊The Asia-Pacific region led the industrial batteries market in 2020, thanks to abundant material reserves in China, India, and Australia, and rapid industrial development. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030, driven by rising renewable energy adoption and infrastructure expansion.North America and Europe also exhibit steady growth due to ongoing industrial automation, energy efficiency initiatives, and grid modernization programs.🏢 Leading Players in the Industrial Batteries MarketKey industry players profiled in the report include:Johnson Controls, Inc.Exide Technologies, Inc.Enersys, Inc.Saft Groupe S.A.GS Yuasa Corp.Northstar Battery Company LLCC&D Technologies, Inc.Robert Bosch GmbHEast Penn Manufacturing Co.LG ChemThese companies are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) to innovate and expand their industrial batteries portfolio. For example, EnerSys' acquisition of Alpha Technologies Group in 2018 strengthened its presence across broadband, telecom, renewable energy, and industrial markets.⚠️ Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Batteries Market 😷🔧The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global industrial sectors due to labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and declining consumption trends. Industrial batteries production slowed as many ongoing projects in manufacturing, oil & gas, and telecom sectors were delayed or canceled.Additionally, restricted transportation and falling global income reduced the immediate demand for industrial batteries. However, as global economies recover and industries resume operations, market demand is rebounding steadily.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12202 🔮 Future Outlook: Bright Prospects for Industrial Batteries ⚡🌍The industrial batteries market forecast suggests tremendous growth driven by ongoing investments in green energy and industrial automation. The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to maintain dominance due to its superior performance characteristics, while the telecom & data communication application will continue leading market share, supported by increasing data infrastructure investments worldwide.Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing region, with significant demand from China, India, and Australia. 