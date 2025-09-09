Smart Court Market to Expand at a 15.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.62 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Smart Court Market Worth?

There has been a rapid increase in the size of the smart court market in recent years. Its value is projected to rise from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The significant growth during the historic period may be attributed to the expansion of digital transformation within the legal sector, a surge in demand for clear and effective judicial procedures, increased awareness about legal accessibility, and a widening acceptance of case management, evidence presentation, and remote hearings.

Predictions suggest a swift escalation in the market size of smart courts in the coming years, with an increase to $2.62 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This upward trend during the forecast period can be ascribed to an upswing in judicial caseloads, heightened understanding of electronic filing practices, amplified demand for real-time access to legal data, and government policies favoring judicial digitization. The period forecasts substantial shifts such as across-the-board case digitization in various court levels, the emergence of modular structures in smart courtrooms, integration with legal databases and evidence systems, advanced video conferencing and electronic filing platforms, as well as the creation of AI-supported decision-making resources.

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Court Market?

The surge in unresolved legal cases languishing in the judicial system for an extended period, referred to as court backlogs, is forecasted to drive expansion in the smart court market. Insufficient judicial infrastructure is the main cause of these backlogs, with many courthouses lacking the required number of judges, courtrooms, and digital systems to effectively manage the rising number of cases, thereby resulting in long delays in legal procedures. For combatting these delays, Smart court technology offers an efficient solution by applying digital technologies to streamline judicial operations. Tools such as e-filing, automated case management, and virtual hearings are utilized to minimize delays, boost productivity, and enhance access to justice. For example, according to a March 2025 report by the UK Parliament, a governmental body in the UK, the Crown Court has witnessed a surge in backlogs, reaching 73,105 cases in September 2024, up from 67,573 cases in December 2023. Consequently, the escalating court backlogs are fueling the growth of the smart court market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Court Market?

Major players in the Smart Court Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Capgemini SE

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

• Tyler Technologies Inc.

• Relativity ODA LLC

• iManage LLC

• i3 Verticals Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Court Market?

Leading players in the smart court market are concentrating on innovating advanced systems, such as digital evidence management systems, to facilitate quicker and transparent court processes. A digital evidence management system is a secure option that captures, arranges, and controls digital evidence while upholding the integrity of the chain-of-custody and ensuring easy access to the court. For example, Milestone Systems, a data-driven video technology provider based in Denmark, introduced XProtect Evidence Manager in June 2025, which is a new extension of its XProtect video management software for digital evidence management. This solution is crafted to be affordable, open, and customizable, taking on the lofty prices and rigidity of traditional proprietary systems by allowing organizations to manage, share, and store digital evidence according to their preference. It provides efficiency in workflow, sharing without license fees, and storage flexibility, freeing users from vendor-dependence and lessening the total ownership cost.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Court Market Share?

The smart court market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: External Network Deployment, Intranet Deployment

2) By Hardware: Courtroom Technology, Video Conferencing Solutions, Digital Evidence Management, Document Management Systems, Display Solutions

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Integration Services, Data Migration Services

4) By Purpose Of Use: Dispute Resolution, Real-Time Evidence Sharing, Remote Hearings, Client Consultations

5) By End-User Type: Court Systems, Law Firms, Government Agencies, Private Corporations

Subsegments:

1) By External Network Deployment: Cloud-Based Case Management, Online Dispute Resolution Platforms, Public Access Portals, Remote Video Conferencing Solutions

2) By Intranet Deployment: Local Court Management Systems, Document Management Systems, Internal Judicial Analytics Tools, Secure Evidence Storage And Retrieval Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Court Market?

In the Smart Court Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the smart court market for the year 2024. There is an anticipation for Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted timeline. The market report comprehensively includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

