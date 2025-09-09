Theme Park Market CAGR to be at 8.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $94.71 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Theme Park Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Theme Park Market?

The value of the theme park market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and is projected to increase from a valuation of $63.63 billion in 2024, to $69.02 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth over the historical period include the rise in disposable income, expansion in domestic tourism, growing urbanization which boosts demand, the prevalence of seasonal festivals and unique events, as well as increased government investments.

The market size for theme parks is projected to undergo robust expansion over the next few years, reaching $94.72 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This forecasted growth is due to several factors, including an increased interest in engaging and interactive experiences, the proliferation of indoor and all-season theme parks, a renewed focus on safety and cleanliness in the aftermath of the pandemic, elevated investment in theme-based entertainment areas, and a thriving tourism sector. Upcoming trends during this forecast period will feature the hyper-localization of attractions, flawless mobile connectivity and cashless parks, integration of themed resorts, education-focused and STEM-related attractions, and personalized guest experiences powered by Artificial Intelligence.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Theme Park Market?

The escalating trends in the tourism sector are anticipated to fuel the surge of the theme park industry. Tourism includes leisure, business, or other motives such as cultural, adventure, and ecotourism. The advancement in affordable transportation facilities has opened doors for people from all income levels to travel within their nations and overseas. Theme parks act as significant attractions by captivating enormous number of tourists and are often the primary motivations for traveling to a specific area. They enhance a location's allure, intriguing both national and international visitors to explore. For instance, in March 2025, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, a specialized agency based in Spain, announced that international tourism accomplished a record of $2.0 trillion in export revenues, marking an 11% increase annually from 2024, and surpassing pre-pandemic levels by approximately 15%. Therefore, the escalating trends in the tourism sector significantly influences the growth of the theme park industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Theme Park Market?

Major players in the Theme Park Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Walt Disney Company

• Merlin Entertainments Limited

• Universal City Development Partners Ltd.

• Cedar Fair L.P.

• SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc.

• Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

• Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.

• Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation

• Compagnie des Alpes SA

• Europa-Park GmbH & Co Mack KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Theme Park Sector?

Key players in the theme park industry, with an aim to elevate visitor's experiences and to attract a wide range of age groups, are resorting to creating innovative park designs, one of which includes neon trampoline parks. These parks have trampolines that glow in the dark, interactive lighting and melodious music, making the experience delightful and engaging for visitors of all age brackets. For example, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, a theme park enterprise based in India, in November 2024, opened a new 10,000 square foot indoor trampoline park named Imagicaa Arena in its theme park located in Khopoli. The newly launched area comprises interconnected trampolines, slam dunk basketball zones, foam pits and freestyle jump areas suitable for all age groups, giving it a distinct edge over traditional trampoline setups. The park stands out for its integration of captivating lighting and rhythmic sounds, creating a thrilling ambience. Safety is prioritized in the park through well-trained staff and cushioned surfaces, ensuring that it's not only engaging but also a safe environment.

What Segments Are Covered In The Theme Park Market Report?

The theme park market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amusement Type, Sightseeing Type, Theme Type, Scenario Simulation, Other Types

2) By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food And Beverage, Merchandise, Hotel And Resorts, Other Revenue Sources

3) By Visitor Type: Domestic, International

4) By Application: Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Amusement Type: Roller Coasters, Water Rides, Carousel And Ferris Wheels, Dark Rides, Drop Towers

2) By Sightseeing Type: Safari Parks, Botanical Gardens, Historical And Cultural Parks, Scenic Railways, Observation Towers

3) By Theme Type: Fantasy Or Story-Based Parks, Adventure Parks, Movie Or TV-Based Parks, Historical Theme Parks, Seasonal Or Festival Parks

4) By Scenario Simulation: Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences, Augmented Reality (AR) Attractions, 4D Or 5D Cinematic Rides, Motion Simulators, Interactive Dark Rides

5) By Other Types: Indoor Parks, Eco-Parks, Educational Or Edutainment Parks, Zipline And Adventure Courses, Sports and Recreational Parks

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Theme Park Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global theme park market as the largest region. The forecast for 2025 suggests that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The report examines several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

