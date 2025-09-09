Third-Party Banking Software Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-Party Banking Software Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The third-party banking software market size has experienced robust growth in recent years. The projection is that it will increase from $28.30 billion in 2024 to $30.89 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The significant growth witnessed in the historical period stems from factors such as rising digital banking adoption, increasing demand for cost-efficient banking solutions, heightened attention to fraud detection, an escalating dependency on data analytics, and the emergence of cloud-based banking platforms.

Growth projections suggest a robust expansion in the third-party banking software market in the upcoming years, with it predicted to reach $43.25 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion predicted within this period can be credited to the rising need for AI and machine learning in the banking sector, increased openness to adopting open banking platforms, the surge in acceptance of digital wallets, a heightened need for real-time transaction processing, and a growing inclination towards cloud-native banking solutions. The upcoming period is also expected to witness key trends such as advancements in cloud-based banking platforms, progress in data analytics, innovative developments in biometric authentication, the emergence of frictionless payment processing systems, and the incorporation of automation in banking processes.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Third-Party Banking Software Market?

The escalating incidence of cyberattacks is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the third-party banking software market. Cyberattack is a deliberate action by an individual or group to compromise another person’s or organization’s information system, aiming to disrupt or secure unauthorized access to their computer systems. This trend is propelled by the escalating digital transformation of data and services, which enlarges the attack landscape and provides more loopholes for cybercriminals to exploit. Third-party banking software aids in thwarting cyberattacks by granting banks access to superior security technologies that offer incessant surveillance and improved protection while ensuring prompt reactions to impending threats. For instance, a report released in June 2025 by the UK-based Department for Science, Innovation and Technology indicates a significant surge in the occurrence of ransomware among businesses, with affected entities escalating from less than 0.5% in 2024 to 1% in 2025. Thus, the rising incidence of cyberattacks is stimulating the expansion of the third-party banking software market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Third-Party Banking Software Market?

Major players in the Third-Party Banking Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

• NEC Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• Fiserv Inc.

• DXC Technology Company

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Third-Party Banking Software Market?

Primarily, firms active in the third-party banking software sector are prioritizing technological enhancements like AI-powered banking automation to streamline decision-making and improve customer experience, thereby revolutionizing operational efficiency in fiscal entities. AI-powered banking signifies the fusion of AI and automation technology within banking systems for more informed decision-making and fostering banks' capabilities to make intelligent decisions. This approach allows for personalized client interactions with less need for manual involvement. For example, in January 2025, Black Dragon Capital LLC, a tech firm from the US, unveiled Open Banking Solutions (OBS), a digital banking platform designed to speed up digital transition and bolster customer interactions for community-based financial institutions. Open banking solutions (OBS) provide distinct features that boost customer experience and financial ingenuity. They're based on API-driven integration, facilitating safe and standardized data exchange between banks and third-party service providers. Clients maintain complete authority over their fiscal data via robust consent management systems, promoting transparency and trust. It also offers instant access to banking details, allowing for faster credit decisions and personalized financial services.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Third-Party Banking Software Market Growth

The third-party banking software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Core Banking Software, Omnichannel Banking Software, Business Intelligence Software, Wealth Management Software, Other Product Types

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Size Of Financial Institution: Small-Sized Financial Institutions, Medium-Sized Financial Institutions, Large Financial Institutions

4) By Application: Risk Management, Information Security, Business Intelligence, Training And Consulting Solutions, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Retail Banks, Commercial Banks, Investment Banks, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Core Banking Software: Account Management, Loan Management, Deposit Management, Transaction Processing, Compliance Management

2) By Omnichannel Banking Software: Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Automated Teller Machine Banking, Branch Banking, Call Center Banking

3) By Business Intelligence Software: Data Analytics, Performance Management, Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting, Customer Insights

4) By Wealth Management Software: Portfolio Management, Financial Planning, Investment Management, Retirement Planning, Tax Optimization

5) By Other Product Types: Payment Processing, Customer Relationship Management, Fraud Detection, Treasury Management, Core Integration Tools

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Third-Party Banking Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the Third-Party Banking Software Global Market Report. It's predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The regions highlighted in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

