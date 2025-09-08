Envu Completes Acquisition of Actellic Products from Syngenta for Stored Grain Market

Envu has completed the acquisition of several Actellic products from Syngenta for exclusive use in the stored grain market, strengthening its portfolio of integrated solutions to protect food supplies.

Combined portfolio offers growers and grain traders fully integrated solution for broader protection against damaging pests

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, announced it has completed the acquisition of several Actellic products from Syngenta for exclusive use in the stored grain segment. The agreement, which was signed in April of this year and closed late last week, gives Envu full global rights to the Actellic line in the stored grain market, complementing the existing Envu portfolio and giving growers a fully integrated solution for broader coverage against stored grain pests.“We are excited to officially close this deal and begin integrating these popular tools into our stored grain portfolio,” said Envu Chief Marketing Officer, Tiffany Fremder. “Actellic products pair well with K-Obioland other Envu stored grain solutions to deliver powerful broad-spectrum control that our customers can count on to protect their livelihood from damaging pests.”The acquisition includes several products, which are currently available in different regions globally, namely the following:— Actellic50EC and ActellicPro500EC Insecticides: These liquid formulations are available in Latin America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Both products provide knockdown and long-lasting control against a range of insect pests in stored grain.— ActellicSmoke Generator No. 20: This formulation is available in Europe via a third-party partner. It provides knockdown and long-lasting control against the invasion of a range of insect pests in stored grain environments.— ActellicGold Dusting Power: This dust formulation is available in Africa. It offers broad-spectrum control of stored grain pests through the synergistic effect of two active ingredients.“The stored grain segment remains an investment area for Envu as the percentage of food lost post-harvest is too great to ignore,” said Envu CEO, Gilles Galliou. “Closing this acquisition furthers our sustainability commitment to advance food security by enabling us to give growers and grain traders even more holistic solutions to protect one of society’s most important assets, our food supply.”Envu and Syngenta will work closely together over the coming months to integrate the Actellic product line into Envu systems and processes. Syngenta will continue to sell the product to Stored Grain customers on behalf of Envu during this transition period at which point sales will fully move to Envu. Both companies will communicate directly with customers to manage expectations during this transition.The Actellic acquisition involves product assets only; no employee or facility assets were included with the sale. Read more information about Envu, including its commitment to food security, by visiting envu.com ###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com . Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/envu Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer Poore, EnvuEmail: jennifer.poore@envu.comForward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.Envu, the Envu logo and K-Obiol are trademarks owned by Environmental Science U.S. LLC or one of its affiliates. Actellic is a registered trademark of Syngenta.

