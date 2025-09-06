Teatheworld.com Receives USPTO Trademark Registration

Tea The World, LLC Unfold the flavors with Tea the World

Tea the world's brand now enjoys exclusive nationwide protection, following USPTO trademark registration approval for its name and identity.

Every sip tells a story. We are more than just a tea company; we purvey tradition, wellness, and exploration.” — Ricardo R Matos

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tea The World, LLC is proud to announce that on September 2, 2025, it received official trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the mark “TEA THE WORLD” (Serial No. 98576073, Registration No. 7932552). This registration covers tea products, online retail services, and educational initiatives, providing nationwide legal protection for the Tea The Worldbrand. Verification can be accessed through the USPTO’s TSDR system using the serial number above.“This achievement underscores our commitment to quality, innovation, and protecting our brand as we continue to grow in the premium tea marketplace,” said the Tea The World LLC team. “Trademark registration ensures that our intellectual property is safeguarded, allowing us to confidently expand our offerings and uphold the trust of our customers.”With this milestone, Tea The World LLC now holds exclusive rights to use the Tea The Worldname and logo across the United States. The USPTO’s approval positions the company to protect its identity vigorously, guard against infringement, and affirm its dedication to authenticity, sustainability, and ethical business practices.Trademark registration also marks a defining step in Tea The World’s mission to deliver exceptional organic teas while advancing awareness of tea education and culture. The company remains focused on enlightening consumers about the health benefits, sustainability, and global traditions surrounding premium tea, from heart health and antioxidant protection to age-old brewing rituals.As the company grows, Tea The World will continue expanding its educational platform to empower consumers with practical knowledge about sourcing, brewing, wellness, and mindful consumption. This mission extends beyond delivering premium teas, it fosters a health-focused community where tea serves as a source of nourishment, connection, and well-being.“This accomplishment represents a new chapter of opportunity,” the Tea The World LLC team added. “With our trademark officially registered, we are poised to innovate freely, collaborate globally, and share tea culture more widely making a positive difference for tea lovers everywhere. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and supporters who have believed in our mission. Together, we look forward to delivering the world’s finest organic teas with security, confidence, and integrity.”For media inquiries, please contact:Tea The World LLCEmail: support@teatheworld.comSan Antonio, TX

